Driving on snow and ice: everything you need to know to travel safely

When it comes to taking the car in winter, we must be extremely careful when moving around, as there are more factors to take into account. Snow and ice can be added to the usual rain, something that depending on where we are going to travel will be an inevitable companion to deal with.

The storm «Gloria» it remind us that we are facing the most severe and adverse time of winter, since it is usually in the months of January and February when we notice the cold the most and receive the visit of snow and ice. Something that we should not take into account only when it comes to bundling up to go out to the street or to work, but especially if we are going to take the car to move, whether they are short trips or long trips.

The first thing to keep in mind is what kind of weather conditions are we going to encounter during the journey to be made to know if it is advisable to maintain our plan or it is safer to postpone it, even to look for another means of transport.

For this, it is very useful to visit meteorological information portals such as time.com or the official website of the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) to consult the weather forecasts, traffic incidents or possible roadblocks, as well as the general condition of the roads on which we plan to circulate.

What to bring in the car

It is always advisable to have a “Winter kit” with which to be prepared for any eventuality and that we can carry in the trunk without being too cumbersome. Not only for cases such as a blizzard or snowfall, but for always unpredictable moments such as the appearance of a puncture, breakdown or similar:

Spare wheel or puncture repair kit (mandatory).

Signaling triangles and reflective vest (mandatory).

Snow chains.

Clamps to start in case of discharged battery.

Shovel and gloves to get out of a jam in mud, snow, etc.

Alcohol or similar to remove ice from locks or windshields.

Scraper to remove the frost from the windows.

Flashlight to change a wheel or any other action at night or low visibility situations.

Anti-fog spray or cloth to remove it before starting.

Water and food in case we get caught in the snow.

Warm clothes in case it is necessary to get out of the car in adverse conditions.

Mobile phone and charger to request help or notify emergencies.

Vehicle in good condition

It goes without saying that our obligation as drivers is to have our vehicle in good condition to not expose ourselves and other drivers to dangerous situations or that they obstruct the traffic, but this is even more important when the winter arrives.

All precautions are little, but if at the moment of truth the car is not in good condition to effectively obey the driver’s orders or deal with inclement weather, this is not much use. Therefore, it is essential to review our vehicle, paying special attention to the following aspects:

Tires

Check that the depth of the drawing is adequate and does not exceed the legal minimum: 1.6 mm, although it is not advisable to wait that long to replace them.

No matter the conditions, a tire in good condition is always essential to drive safely.

A simple trick is to insert a 1 euro coin into the grooves. If the outer band of the coin is not fully inserted, it is time to change the tires. Thus, we will be able to shorten the braking distance and reduce the risk of hydroplaning, as well as improve the overall grip of the car in the wet.

Suspension and brakes

The stability of the vehicle, as well as the stopping distance, depend directly on both elements. It is advisable to check the shock absorbers every 30,000 km and the brake discs every 80,000 km. Also, brake fluid every two years and that the pads are at least 2mm thick.

Air conditioning

The proper functioning of the aerators and air conditioning guarantee a good temperature in the passenger compartment, as well as a good demisting of the windows by reducing the humidity of the glass effectively.

Wiper washer

We must check that they are not worn and effectively remove any water, snow or mud that may fall on the windshield in order to not impair our visibility. Also check the level of the windshield washer fluid, as well as that it prevents freezing.

Antifreeze

This liquid circulates through the motor to cool it, but also to prevent it from freezing. Avoid using water, since in addition to freezing, it expands and can damage the engine.

Heated rear window

It is an essential element to have good vision at the rear, which lacks aerators and, in many cases, also windshield wipers.

Lighting

Verify that all the lights work and check that the height adjustment is correct, thus being able to adapt it to the load of the vehicle.

Oils and filters

Check the oil level and the good condition of the lubricant and filters so that the engine runs perfectly in extreme conditions. Ideally, follow the plan set by the manufacturer when making the substitutions.

Battery

Cold can speed up download of the battery and, although it does not require maintenance, its useful life usually oscillates between three and five years. The battery charge status can be checked in the workshop.

Driving on snow and ice

It is not common in most of the Spanish territory, although it is in mountainous or cold areas and, in general, throughout the country when we receive the visit of especially adverse meteorological phenomena such as the storm «Gloria». If we are going to move to an area with these characteristics, it is essential wear chains to avoid added inconvenience.

When we drive on snow, we must take into account the following factors:

The first few flakes make the asphalt more slippery and the situation worsens as a thicker layer is created.

Snow can hide signs and road markings, also reducing visibility and even causing dizziness in certain people.

We must slow down, turn on the headlights, and increase the safety distance.

It is convenient to take advantage of the tracks of the preceding vehicles, being extremely smooth in all maneuvers (turns, acceleration, braking) and trying to circulate in the highest gear possible in relation to our speed.

Following the tracks of other cars is useful when driving on snow.

If we cannot avoid taking the car on icy roads, let us know that:

Adhesion is reduced to a minimum, even in relation to snow. We must slow down and maximize the smoothness of our movements.

Shady areas or areas that do not receive the direct impact of the sun’s rays in winter are very prone to having ice sheets even on clear days.

Banned areas can be icy overnight and early in the morning if the snow on the margins has melted.

If the thermometer in your car reads 3 ° C or less, stay alert because at that temperature ice can already form.

In the event of stepping on a plate, act as if it were hydroplaning or, if necessary, perform gentle steering wheel movements and do the same with the pedals. If you have ABS, brake harder for the system to help you stop.

What is aquaplaning?



Finally, it does not hurt to know well an effect like this, that although It is typical of the rain and large puddles of accumulated water, it is equally useful in winter driving on snow or ice.

In this video, Luis Moya and Jordi Gené instruct us about driving on snow and ice.

This dangerous effect occurs when the tire loses contact with the asphalt while not being able to evacuate the water present in it. This causes the vehicle to skid on the layer of water, making any command from the driver via the steering wheel or the pedals useless.

What influences:

Amount of water on the road

Speed

Tire wear

Inflation pressure

When we are going to cross a puddle or pool of water, it is important to try to slow down BEFORE entering it and then do not turn the steering wheel or touch the pedals, so that when we have crossed it, the tires regain grip without skidding or losing grip due to the action of a turn, acceleration or braking.