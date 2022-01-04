With a new year starting recently, we already have the first news regarding new games, specifically new IPs, since The director of DriveClub has said that he will announce his new game this year, which is not related to what the study has done previously. Plus, it promises that it will be something totally new for fans.

Through its official Twitter account, the director of games like DriveClub Paul Rustchynsky, has recently spoken in response to a user. The now Avalanche Studios member has said that he is preparing a new IP, but that everything that has been seen of them in the past is different. Those who are waiting for another racing game or sequel will have to keep waiting as there won’t be a new racing game for a long time.

DriveClub Director to Announce New Game This Year

In 2021 we (Avalanche Studios Group) opened a new studio in Liverpool, an exciting moment for me having achieved one of my career goals 👊 In 2022 we’ll get to announce the game we’ve been working on for the past year 😀 pic.twitter.com/fh5gLNayJm – Paul Rustchynsky (@ Rushy33) January 1, 2022

We’re working on another new IP that’s yet to be announced. There are more projects being worked on at Avalanche than most people would expect! – Paul Rustchynsky (@ Rushy33) January 1, 2022

Avalanche explains that Contraband is exclusive to Xbox due to its greatness

In the tweet, Rustchynsky has commented the following (translated): “In 2021, we (Avalanche Studios Group) opened a new studio in Liverpool, an exciting time for me after having achieved one of my career goals. In 2022 we will announce the game we have been working on for the past year “. When asked by a user if it was a sequel to a racing game, Rustchynsky replied; Sorry, there is no DriveClub sequel, MotorStorm successor, or Onrush spinoff. It’s very different from anything I’ve ever worked on before. “

While Avalanche Studios is currently working on the exclusive Xbox Series X | S and PC Contraband game, everything seems to indicate that there is more than one work team within the study, and that they have been on several unannounced side projects. You just have to wait and see when the new DriveClub director project could be announced, but based on rumors, it could be in the first half of 2022.

Last updated on 2021-12-02. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.