This robot stands out for sucking with a suction power of 4000 Pa , so it will not leave a stain of dirt or a hair anywhere in the house. In addition, it vacuums and scrubs at the same time thanks to a 270 ml capacity water tank through a mop that is self-washing and refreshing to leave the floor shiny. It also has a 570 ml tank with an integrated filter to store and filter dirt.

And yes, you read that correctly, because in addition to vacuuming like the rest of the vacuum cleaners on the market, it also scrubs the floor through a mop and a water tank. Now we tell you more about him, but know that he is on sale for him Black friday .

Among its other virtues, it has a high precision 3D LIDIAR sensor to identify all the objects in the house, go over rugs, avoid objects … Apparently, in addition to being useful, it is quite intelligent thanks to these recognition sensors.

The robot has an autonomy of about 150 minutes, and can cover up to surfaces of 200 square meters. In addition, when it runs out of battery, it will automatically return to the charging base, and, if it has left the cleaning work pending, it will return to charging itself. Can you ask for more from a robot vacuum cleaner like this?

Control by application

One of the most innovative features that will make your life much easier is its excellent control by application. The Dreame L10 is connected to the network Wifi from your home, and you can manage it from your smartphone wherever you are (either Android or iPhone). In the application itself, you will have a detailed map of the home, which the robot will take on an initial tour and transfer to the app.

You will be able to tell him when you want him to start cleaning, which rooms you want him to pass through and which not, point out restricted areas … You will also have information on where he is cleaning at the moment, battery level, choose the type of cleaning … You will have the absolute remote control of this robot.

Offer for Black Friday

If you were waiting for the price, it will surprise you, because it has a great offer on the occasion of Black Friday. You can save € 188.5 on this robot, which is priced at € 311.49 on sale at Amazon (original price € 499.99). Do not hesitate any longer, because we recommend this very complete Dreame L10 Pro with all the characteristics of a top-of-the-range vacuum cleaner.