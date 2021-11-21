Black and white photos have something special. And the same happens with video game captures when we pass them through this particular filter. Last week we asked you on our Discord server precisely that, that you send us captures in B / W, and the result has been spectacular.

The person in charge of opening this article is the work of Umo Heima and he himself has called it the Dream Study. It belongs to Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and, as additional information, he carried it out on a PS4 Pro. The game has some truly amazing and colorful locations, but the truth is that in black and white the picture does not lose a bit of spectacularity.

On the other hand, we also want to bring one of the captures that has sent us JotaJotaBiker, in this case made in Assetto Corsa. It is very easy to be transported to the past just by looking at it, I would even say that you can smell it. Magnificent:





We will be closing the review for the chosen captures with this one of Ghost of Tsushima that he sent us Alberto Plaza and that has also been really cool:





And for this week: cities

It is not the first time that we touched on the subject of cities in this section and I remember perfectly that, at the time, we got very beautiful captures, so we go there again.

We remind you that must be video game captures made by you within the games, without spoilers and indicating the name of the game to which they belong. If you can also accompany them with your comment to give us some context about why you did it, how you did it or what you want to tell us about it, the better.

You can go up your best captures about cities to our Discord server until next time Friday, November 26 at 12:00 if you want them to enter the candidates.

Thanks for participating!