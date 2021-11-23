If you are a fan of Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer), maybe you would like to learn how to draw one of our beloved protagonists. Thanks to RogenRu, we have a step by step tutorial on how to color and draw Zenitsu Agatsuma, the demon hunter, using only Prismacolor brand colored pencils.

Although much of the series focuses on the young Tanjiro Kamado, without a doubt, the group of co-stars who accompany him have earned a place in the hearts of their fans.

By the way, If you want to give him the precise details that Zenitsu Agatsuma needs, we recommend that you look at the second part of the RogenRu tutorial:

This type of tutorials for coloring and drawing the characters of Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) can be used for anyone, no matter what level of mastery you have with the pencil. In fact, the only detail that we see in this type of work is the inking (or computer ink printing) that the paper requires before starting the coloring.

Similarly, if you are interested in obtaining special figures such as Tanjiro Kamado as you saw him in the movie Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer): Mugen Train, you only have to set it aside in this link. The reservation will be available from November 14, 2021 to February 13, 2022 and shipments will begin to be made at the end of 2022.

This is not the only celebration that little Zenitsu Agatsuma from Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) has had. For example, the star of Tiktok, ApolocatTV published a tender video that you will love, This transforms our beloved feline into a demon hunter from Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) with everything and his cute suit.

<br>

Who is Zenitsu Agatsuma from Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer)?

On Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer), Zenitsu Agatsuma (我 あ が 妻 つ ま 善 ぜ ん 逸 い つ) is a Demon Hunter and a traveling companion of Tanjiro Kamado who quickly falls in love with his tender sister, Nezuko Kamado.. In turn, he is one of the most powerful characters in the entire series, although his power of thunder is overshadowed by his fearful and changeable temperament.

He always claims that he doesn’t have long to live due to the dangerous job of being Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer). Also, on many occasions, he acts like a womanizer and likes to flirt with girls that he thinks are cute. and asks them to marry him (even though they repeatedly reject him).

Throughout Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer), we discovered that he has low self-esteem, but still wants to live up to the expectations that others set for him, like his grandfather who always believed he was a powerful warrior. However, he was constantly afraid and always cried and ran away. Despite all his lack of esteem, Zenitsu has great respect and admiration for his comrades and his late master, Jigoro Kuwajima.

Koyoharu Gotouge’s character design was influenced by Himura Kenshin from Nobuhiro Watsuki’s Rurouni Kenshin manga. when deciding how androgynous they should look. The Latin Spanish version of this anime series is available on Funimation as Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan).

So, it seems that little Zenitsu Agatsuma has managed to sneak into the hearts of his fans. For its part, Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) is now premiering its second season on Funimation, Crunchyroll and Netflix, this recapitulates the events seen in its celebrated 2021 film. Furthermore, now that it is available on Latin Spanish.

The story of Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) begins with its protagonist, Tanjiro Kamado, a young man who sells coal for a living, he has lost his family to Muzan Kibutsuji, the king of demons, except for his younger sister Nezuko. Unfortunately, he has lost his humanity and has turned into a beast.

Now, his mission in Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) will be to become a demon hunter to restore his humanity and defeat Muzan Kibutsuji. Fortunately, you will meet great people on your way to help you achieve your mission, such as Inosuke Hashibira and Zenitsu Agatsuma.