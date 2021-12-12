Formula One F1 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – December 12, 2021 Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton after the start of the race REUTERS / Hamad I Mohammed

The season 2021 of the Formula 1 It ended. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix It is the stage where the new champion will be known. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) made a great start and overtook Max Verstappen (Red Bull) that started from pole position. It was a great maneuver by the Englishman who commands the race at the Yas Marina circuit where whoever wins will be the champion.

In the first few meters there was a controversial maneuver where upon reaching a curve to the left Verstappen tried to overtake Hamilton, but he came past, leaving him without a track to the British, who had to follow the former outside of the track. The Red Bull team complained to the sports commissioners, but they They did not penalize the British because they considered that the Dutch left him without space on the track to turn and was forced to cut his way through the extension of the asphalt.

Then Hamilton took a difference greater than the second and prevented Verstappen from being in the DRS zone (less than a second difference between the two drivers) and the Mercedes rider was able to maintain the leadership that in the tenth lap was 2.2 seconds .

The pace of Hamilton’s W12 was remarkable as he began to break the clocks and set lap records despite having medium tires and Verstappen was unable to hunt him beyond his soft tires that in the previous one were going to give him better speed, but further degradation on the track.

On the twelfth turn the wear of the rubber on Verstappen’s car continued and over the radio he exclaimed “I’m suffering with the rear tire!” So two rounds later he made his save (2.2 seconds) and put on hard tires. The Austrian team bet on a single stoppage in the competition.

While Hamilton did the same a lap later (he also put on the hard compound) and when he returned to the track he was second behind Sergio “Checo” Pérez (Red Bull), while Verstappen is fourth and behind Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), whom he beat on lap 18.

In the 20th turn there was a great fight between Checo Pérez and Hamilton in which the Mexican made a great defense of the leadership over the Englishman, who in the following lap put him to surpass, although with a claim on the radio where he wielded “dangerous handling” of the Latin American . For this fight Verstappen cut the differencesbut his teammate stopped in the pits and the Dutchman came second.

Averaging the difference in the race, Hamilton took 2.9 seconds off Verstappen, who had no chance of overcoming him. Both had similar wear on their hard tires, only separated by one lap from their pit stops. Later the competition entered a plateau in the fight for the lead as in the 33rd round the distance between Hamilton and Verstappen was 5.6 seconds.

On the 36th turn there was a virtual safety car to remove the Alfa Romeo from Antonio Giovinazzi and with that neutralization Verstappen stopped who was called hard rubbers, the same as Checo Pérez. Red Bull’s strategy is that in the remaining laps Max can reduce the gap (16.9 seconds after the second stop) with Lewis taking advantage of his new tires.

TOP 5 WORLD RANKING OF DRIVERS

1-Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 369.5 points * (9 wins)

2- Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 369 points * (8 victories)

3- Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 218 ​​points

4- Sergio Czech Pérez (Red Bull) 190 points

5- Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 158 points

WORLD CLASSIFICATION OF BUILDERS

1- Mercedes 587.5 points

2- Red Bull 559.5 points

3- Ferrari 307.5 points

4- McLaren 269 points

5- Alpine F1 Team 149 points.

