This year and given the level of the price of electricity, many of us even considered save on your electricity bill by scrubbing by hand dishes on New Year’s Eve or Twelfth Night … Apart from that more extreme reason, it is true that now that we receive many people at home and that we cook more elaborate dishes, it is time to wash by hand certain utensils, glassware or crockery that are not we can put in the dishwasher.

To do this without taking up counter space (or not too much), we urgently need a good drainboards And that’s why we’ve listed these five models (some with next-day shipping) on ​​Amazon:

The first of our options is ideal for kitchens that take care of every detail, since it is this folding drainer with two levels made of bamboo. The natural finish that bamboo gives it fits perfectly with a neutral or even vintage decoration.

In addition, it is very practical because we can fold it and store it anywhere, taking up the minimum space. We find it for sale on Amazon for only 16.59 euros.





EM Home Bamboo Wood Drainer Dryer on 2 Levels

If we want to make the most of the space (something essential if we have a small kitchen) and also protect the countertop from deterioration by water, this drainer with a raised structure to be placed above the sink is perfect.

It is a matte black stainless steel design with a wide variety of hooks for pans or utensils, a hollow for cutlery, slots for plates and a very complete tray for glasses. The installation according to the manufacturer itself is uncomplicated and we found it for 69.99 euros.





Dish Drainer – Stainless Steel Dish Drainer – Over Sink Dish Drainer – Kitchen Countertop Dish Drainer / Drainer, with Sink / Cutlery Basket Organizer

Also in stainless steel we have this complete drainer with two levels: an upper one for dishes and a lower one with a drawer for cutlery, a base for glasses, glasses or cups as well as a tray for soap and scourer.

Lower tray it is removable to remove excess water without falling on the counter. The total measurements of this drainer are 40 x 33 x 11 centimeters. We can find it on Amazon on sale -just click under the price- for 39.90 29.90 euros.





HouseMate Dish Drainer with Soap Dispenser and Scourer Included, 2 Tier Stainless Steel Dish Drainer with Dish Holder.

More economical, but also very practical, we have this extendable dish rack, to expand or reduce depending on our needs. A drainer with aluminum glass, cutlery or plate holder.

In addition, the minimalist design that combines whites with grays combines quite well with any type of decoration. We have it on Amazon available from 49.95 euros.





Kingrack Dish Drainers, Expandable to Dry Plates with Cutlery Holder and Removable Cup Holder, Adjustable Aluminum Dish Rack, Cutlery Drainer

Something smaller but no less interesting, is this drainer with a rack and a removable tray that prevents water from falling on the countertop. The tray has drawers for cutlery, bars for plates, recess for cups and even hanger for crystal glasses (something to be appreciated considering how delicate these are.





KINGRACK Dish Drainer Stainless Steel Dish Drying Rack with Expandable Drip Tray, Cutlery Holder, DIY Wine Glass Holder for Kitchen UKWK112051

It is made of a combination of stainless steel and PVC. We have it available on Amazon -where it has an average rating of 4.3 stars among more than 700 buyers- for 29.95 euros.

AMAZON GO We visit the store of the FUTURE

Featured Products

And you dare to take advantage and launch yourself to try new recipes, we leave you three products for sale on Amazon that are not only on sale, but will make our lives easier.

The favorite oil-free fryer: The Aigostar, one of the best rated in its category, with 1,500 W of power per 64.99 euros 59.99 euros.





Aigostar Oil Free Air Fryer

Cecotec’s highest rated multi-function kitchen robot: the Mambo 1009, a way to save time (and effort) in the kitchen, which we now find reduced by 399 euros 299 euros.





Cecotec Mambo Multifunction Kitchen Robot

The 4th Gen Echo Dot Assistant with 6 Months of Free Amazon Music: Perfect to help us with our daily routines, from checking the news, listening to music or even guiding us while we prepare the most delicious recipes today. 119.99 29.99 euros.





Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Anthracite Fabric + Amazon Music Unlimited (6 Months FREE with Auto Renewal)

Shipping & Returns

Shipping on Amazon is free as long as your order reaches the minimum amount of 29 euros or you are subscribed to Prime (you can try it for free for a month)

Some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Directly to the Paladar |

Directly to the Paladar |