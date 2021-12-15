Dragonite already has a date to debut in Pokémon Unite: these are its abilities

The wait is over. The official account of Pokémon UNITE has announced that Dragonite, a mighty creature, It will arrive in the game next Monday, December 20, 2021 at 01:00 (Spanish peninsular time). The Pokémon will have a huge impact on the Aeos Arena, being somewhat balanced like Tsareena, the previous champion added to the MOBA game. In this way, it is highlighted that the entire evolutionary line, made up of Dratini, Dragonair and Dragonite, will do long-range physical damage, any of them being easy to use.

All Dragonite attacks

Dragon dance , movement to level 5: The user moves in the chosen direction in full dance. This move deals more damage for a short time, increasing the user’s movement speed and base attack speed. The cooldown of this move is reduced when hitting an opposing Pokémon. The damage from this move is greater with each use.

Extreme speed , move to level 5: The user lunges at the chosen opposing Pokémon and flings it through the air, dealing damage and knocking back all opposing Pokémon in the area of ​​effect. The move reduces the movement speed of opposing Pokémon it hits, and reduces the cooldown of the Multiscale ability.

Hyperbeam , move to level 8: The user fixes his target on a rival Pokémon and concentrates energy to send it out in the form of a destructive beam of light that deals damage to the rival Pokémon in its path, dealing additional damage the more maximum HP they have. The user cannot move for a short time after using this move.

Anger , move to level 8: The user strikes the ground in anger, dealing damage to opposing Pokémon in the area of ​​effect and dealing the same additional effect as the user's last charged basic attack. In full anger the user's basic attacks turn into higher speed short-range charged attacks. User is unable to move for a short time after calming down from anger.

Sidereal jump, Unite move at level 9: The user chooses an area and makes a great jump to descend with force surrounded by meteorites that cause damage to rival Pokémon in the area of ​​effect and send them through the air. The Aeos Energy cost of the movement is higher the further away there is to the chosen area. The user is unstoppable while using this move.

Remember that you can consult all your doubts in our Pokémon UNITE guide.