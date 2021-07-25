Dragon Quest 12 will define the future of the franchise

We still haven’t seen Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate in action, basically we just have the logo already Square enix telling us that it will be a much more “mature” story. However, everything seems to indicate that this installment will be quite important for the future of the franchise.

Dragon quest has always been huge in Japan, and although it has never managed to have the same impact here in the western territory, it is still a fairly recognized and popular property worldwide. It is also a saga that has never deviated much from its roots in the genre of the JRPG, despite being three decades old.

But Square Enix has suggested that Dragon Quest XII yes it will deviate from the formula, at least to some extent. According to Yosuke Matsuda, Square Enix CEO, This project will have a strong influence on the future of the franchise.

“Dragon Quest XII is being developed with the next 10 to 20 years of the Dragon Quest saga in mind. There are parts that stay consistent with the traditional Dragon Quest image, but some new elements are also necessary. After all, as a brand it is always important to innovate. “

They are certainly interesting statements, especially because of how conservative the saga is and it will certainly be interesting to know how different it will be. Dragon Quest XII when they finally show us a bit of their gameplay.

Via: Gematsu

