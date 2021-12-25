In the V-Jump of the Shonen Jump, it has been revealed the ties of this race with others and the possible return of this villain to the franchise

Perhaps there is no more evil villain in the history of Dragon Ball than Frieza, the terrible and despot alien who destroyed Planet Vegeta, the Saiyan Race, and from the beginning of the franchise had direct ties with Bardock, Goku’s father, who long later he would transform into the legendary Super Saiyan for the first time. As famous as Freeza is that fans of the Shonen franchise are still rejoicing and surprised to find out a little more about his alien race. This happened with a recent issue of V-Jump that sheds some light on the background of the species and how Frieza’s father, King Cold, came to rule the Saiyans..

In Dragon Ball Super, not only did we get the return of Freeza with a new transformation that placed him on an even playing field with Goku and Vegeta, but we were able to meet a new member of Freeza’s race, albeit from another dimension. The villain Frost was first introduced as some kind of hero during the Universe Six Tournament Arc, but he was unable to hide his devious nature for long and saw a return during the Tournament of Power Arc, where he was briefly associated with Freeza. . The other member of his race, this arc was the last time we saw Frost, but we did get to see the popular Dragon Ball Z villain return in Dragon Ball Super: Broly..

The information about Frieza’s race that was revealed in the last issue of V-Jump, was not about the name of the species (which is still one of the mysteries of Dragon Ball), The post details how King Cold was able to create an empire separate from his own species, uniting various aliens, under one banner to help Freeza’s family take over the universe.:

V-Jump gives a rundown of the history of Cold, Freeza, and their army. While their tribe had always been good at combat, Cold was the one to unify other aliens under his leadership. This is when Zarbon, Dodoria, and the Ginyu Force were recruited. https://t.co/HXOj93tAWc – Todd Blankenship (@ Herms98) December 21, 2021

The past of the Dragon Ball Frieza race

According to Herms98, who translated into Twitter the content of the V-Jump offers us a summary of the history of Cold, Freeza and his army in Dragon Ball. While his tribe had always been good at hand-to-hand combat, King Cold was the one who unified other aliens under his leadership.. This is when Zarbon, Dodoria, and the Ginyu were forcibly recruited, this explains the diversity of this tyrant’s ranks.

King Cold conquered Planet Vegeta with his overwhelming strength, and formed a contract with King Vegeta III placing the Saiyan under this new military rule. To remember, Vegeta III is the father of the Vegeta who is on his way to become the next God of Destruction, known as Vegeta IV. Cold’s Army established a scientific division that developed numerous types of equipment, the most famous of which, the Scouter (hence the Tsufruians / Tuffles are not mentioned here). Each of the military races under his command fulfilled very specific functions within their kingdom in Dragon Ball..

When King Cold’s retirement arrives, Freeza takes over this new military government, turning it into a force that expands its dominions through his planet-selling business. (as was the case with Granola and the Namekian race). Even the Galactic Patrol and the Northern Kaio can’t stop them, their strength is unstoppable! Ultimately, Freeza destroys the Saiyan for being rebellious and for having troubling legends.

Also in the V-Jump, there is a recap of the Granolah arc so far. The date of the Planet of Granola attack was given 40 years ago (another data point in 40/50 wars). At that time, Frieza had yet to return in Dragon Ball Super after his appearance in the movie that brought Broly back. Similarly, his legacy in the Granola Arc is being shown in the current part of the manga.

Finally, this text makes us believe that it will only be a matter of time before we see Freeza play a role in this latest franchise story by Akira Toriyana.

