Dragon Ball has a Fan Art with an impossible and mega-powerful team

This Dragon Ball Fan Art has probably imagined one of the most impossible and super powerful teams in the Akira Toriyama saga

A new fan art of Dragon ball has allowed a glimpse of what a team made up of Vegetto Y Gogeta. As you know, the saga of Akira toriyama He has always tried new combos and ways to modernize. The impossible does not exist in it and this is something that we have been verifying over time.

Therefore, the possibility that, one day, for some unknown reason, Vegetto and Gogeta will form a tandem… It is there! Exists! But, until that actually happens, fans will have to wait and be content with the visual art of Ryuburera. It should be noted that his pictorial style is very similar to that of Akira Toriyama, which gives us goose bumps because of how real it seems.

We show you the fan art!

Who is Ryuburera?

This talented artist, fan of Dragon ball, has become an icon within Instagram. It is in that social network where he publishes all his works and fan arts of the anime saga par excellence, something he does on a regular basis. Almost no character from the Toriyama franchise has been left untold on Instagram!

On the other hand, you are not content with doing everything digitally. He works with a variety of media, from black and white pencil sketches to the aforementioned full color digital paintings. As is often the case with the Internet, a great artist in a maze of publications that sometimes does not let us see the talent of a few!

What do you think of the fan art? Do you think that we will ever see Vegetto and Gogeta together in some story of Dragon ball? We are convinced that it will one day end up happening!