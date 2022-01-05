Dragon Ball FighterZ will have a new character this year

Dragon ball fighterz is a game that has received a lot of content since its launch a few years ago. If you thought that ArcSystem Works I had already finished with him so you are very wrong since in 2022 they will launch a new character and here you can know what it is.

That’s right, soon you will be able to play as Android 21 in its human version. Although this character already exists in the game, it is only possible to select his Majin version, which will eventually change this year.

Tomoko hiroki, producer of the game, took advantage of the new year to thank the community for all the support that DB FighterZ He received:

“2021 was a wonderful year for Dragon Ball FighterZ. We had a lot of players enjoying our game, and we were able to hold the world championship. “

This new character does not yet have a specific release date, and we do not know if it will arrive for free or at an additional cost, but FighterZ users will already have another excuse to dedicate more hours to this game.

Editor’s note: The truth is that I would love if its sequel could integrate all the characters from the first game and of course, add even more either with DLC or as part of the initial roster. ArcSys is very busy with other projects, so it seems that there will still be a very good time to see Goku and company hit the ground running with a new title.

Via: Youtube