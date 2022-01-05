In 2017, one of the titles hit the market that, without a doubt, has marked an era when it comes to fighting games. We refer to neither more nor less than Dragon Ball FighterZ, the title based on the acclaimed work of Akira Toriyama and that on that occasion had the people of Arc System Works at the controls.

Precisely, that the Japanese studio was in charge of the title has been the greatest possible bulwark that it could have, since it has not only been providing content to the game for 4 years, but they have also been in charge of changing playable aspects, to increase its useful life. However, in recent days Dragon Ball FighterZ servers have been having problems, at least on Xbox.

I wish they would power back up the xbox servers for #FighterZ sorry I know this isnt the place but they have been down for 9 days and no one can get an official response, maybe someone with a voice can? Again sorry for barging in – BucchaThePig (@BucchaP) January 3, 2022

Dragon Ball FighterZ servers have been down for over a week on Xbox

A Twitter user shared a screenshot from the Arc System Works team where they assured that, during the just beginning of 2022, they would continue with support for the title. To said tweet, the user @BucchaP answered that I wish they returned the Dragon Ball FighterZ servers to working order, since they have been down for 9 days.

Apparently, the game’s servers went down more than a week ago and there has been no official response from the study about this event, and there has not been any attempt to fix the problem. Therefore, fans of the Xbox title can only hope that there is some change in this regard.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and Nintendo Switch.