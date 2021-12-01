An employee prepares a classroom in a high school in Rome. EFE / EPA / ANGELO CARCONI / Archive



Rome, Dec 1 (EFE) .- The Italian Government took a step back and eliminated the ministerial ordinance that forced all students in a class where there had been a single case of coronavirus to be taught online, so now they will be necessary two cases between 6 and 12 years old, and three cases for those over this age.

According to the Italian media, it was the President of the Government, Mario Draghi who asked that the ordinance approved by the Ministries of Health and Education be withdrawn due to the increase in infections in the country also “at school age”, after he had promised not to it would go back to distance learning.

“In light of the current epidemiological situation and after the necessary investigations, it was decided to return to the previous rules on quarantine in the classroom. A situation possible thanks to the fact that the structure of the extraordinary commissioner of Emergencies Francesco Figliuolo will intensify testing activities in schools to enhance traceability “, it was explained in a new statement during the night with which he returned, in fact, to the previous situation.

In this way, when a student positive is detected, the colleagues and teachers who have had contact will have to undergo a rapid test in the health centers and in the event that all are negative, the classroom teaching can be continued and you will run another test five days later.

In the case of children under 6 years of age, a single positive will force the quarantine of all students for 10 days.

While in the range of 6 to 12 years, the quarantine will occur with two cases, and for those over 12 years there must be 3 cases to activate online classes.

“We find it disconcerting that a note signed by two ministries is suspended in less than 24 hours and that the provisions contained therein are already considered obsolete. We are waiting to see how Commissioner Figliuolo will decide to intervene to finally make Public Health efficient and begin the testing and tracking campaign that the face-to-face school must guarantee, “said Antonello Giannelli, president of the National Association of Directors of Educational Centers (ANP).

The first ministerial ordinance highlighted that “we are witnessing a rapid and generalized increase in the number of new cases of infection by SARS-CoV-2, even in school age, with an increasing weekly incidence of 125 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last week, a value far from the optimum of 50 per 100,000, for a correct follow-up of the cases “.