The National Football League Players Association, or NFLPA, in collaboration with sports betting operator DraftKings Inc., announced the launch of a collection of animated non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, to be launched on the DraftKings Marketplace during the 2022-2023 NFL season. Starting next year, fans will be able to play NFT-based games with their favorite NFL players, according to the company.

OneTeam, the NFLPA’s Official Media Business Partner, helped facilitate the deal with DraftKings, granting them the necessary license rights to use the name, likeness and likeness of active NFL players.

In a statement shared on the Draftkings website, Beth Beiriger, Senior Vice President of Product Operations for DraftKings Marketplace said: “The future of fandom is unfolding before us, and few organizations beyond DraftKings are so equipped to capitalize on the growing intersection between sports and NFT that they will be cornerstones of engagement and entertainment within Web3.”

The Draftkings Marketplace went live last August with its inaugural Tom Brady NFT collection in association with the NFT platform co-founded by Brady himself called Autograph. In addition to NFTs, Brady further showed his support for cryptocurrencies by giving a fan 1 BTC for his 600th touchdown pass.

The ad suggested that DraftKings’ upcoming NFTs will allow customers to buy and sell collectibles through the Polygon network and use them in games against other players. The goal of the DraftKings NFT experience is “to create authentic connections for avid fans,” according to Sean C. Sansiveri, general counsel and head of business affairs for NFL Players Inc., the marketing and licensing arm of the NFLPA.

Last month, the NFL also began a collaboration with Ticketmaster to link NFT collectibles to selected game tickets when purchased, emphasizing the wide adoption of blockchain technology by the professional sports league.

