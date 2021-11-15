“Dracula” reflects the apprehensions of the time to certain pathogens, such as those that cause tuberculosis or syphilis.

In the nineteenth century, tuberculosis, consumption or wasting was seen as an elegant disease, since those who suffered from it died in a beatific way, almost without symptoms and young. During her convalescence, her own Charlotte bronte wrote: “I am aware that wasting is a flattering disease.”

Alexander dumas, with his Margaret Gautier from The Lady of the Camellias, and Giussepe Verdi, with his Violetta Valery from La Traviata, they established the canon of the sweet sick with consumption that is slowly and languidly consuming. And the character of Lucy westenra on Dracula, from Bram stoker, with his pale complexion, shortness of breath and a trickle of blood on his lips, he would be one of the long list of tuberculosis patients in fiction … if it weren’t that the cause of his illness was the bite of a vampire:

August 17: I don’t understand how Lucy is fading like she does. Eat well and sleep well, and enjoy the fresh air; but all the time the roses on her cheeks are fading and day by day she grows weaker and more languid; at night I hear her gasping as if she was short of breath.

The Brown Family Tragedy

Stoker’s two brothers and an uncle were doctors; it is possible that his influence and the case of the Browns inspired the Irish writer.

Apparently, Stoker was inspired by the story of Mercy Brown to design the character of Lucy. The Browns were a family of five who lived in Rhode Island. The mother and eldest daughter fell ill with tuberculosis and died. Soon the son also fell ill, so the father made the decision to send him to Colorado Springs, trusting that the climate of that population would improve his health. But then his sister Mercy fell ill and died. The son returned home, although his health was deteriorating day by day. Desperate, his father decided to apply a ritual that had been taking place in New England since the late 18th century.

According to popular folklore in this area, those who suffered wasting suffered from it because relatives who had died from this disease stole the life force from those who had survived. So the father asked a doctor for help and together with some neighbors they exhumed the coffins of the mother and the two sisters. Upon opening them, they found that the bodies of the woman and the eldest daughter were completely decomposed, but Mercy’s body was not, despite nine weeks having passed since her death. The doctor examined Mercy’s organs and found that both her heart and liver appeared to contain liquid blood. So they were removed and cremated before being reburied.

All the superstitious ritual was useless as the son died two months later.

The “Nosferatu” by FW Murnau.

At the time when Stoker was writing Dracula, was concluding one of the most important scientific debates of the nineteenth century. The hypothesis that microorganisms were the cause of infectious diseases such as tuberculosis had been experimentally proven thanks to Koch’s experiments. Consequently, the theory that these diseases were caused by putrid air or miasmas had been disproved.

Stoker was probably no stranger to this debate, if we consider that dhe of his brothers and his uncle were famous doctors. In the novel, vampirism is a contagious disease, as Dracula’s bite transforms Lucy into a vampire. Also, Van Helsing tries to apply a prophylactic measure by filling Lucy’s room with garlic. However, it is Lucy’s mother who condemns her daughter by removing the garlic and allowing fresh air to enter by opening the windows. The bad thing is that not only the air entered through them.

The sexuality of vampires

Gary Oldman and Keanu Reeves in Francis Coppola’s “Bram Stoker’s Dracula.”

It has also been suggested that the vampirism described by Stoker is actually a metaphor for syphilis, since contagion occurs through intimate contact between the vampire and the victim through an exchange of fluids. It is precisely that very erotic aspect that has been most highlighted in the cinematographic works derived from Stoker’s novel. The pale, bald and misshapen Count Orlock played by Max schreck at Nosferatu FW Murnau seems to be affected by congenital syphilis and is defeated after spending the whole night drinking the blood of the beautiful Ellen. And the Dracula played by Bela Lugosi and Christopher Lee They are tireless seducers who are always accompanied by stunning vampires.

In 1992, the teacher Francis Ford Coppola premiered the most faithful adaptation, but also the most explicit and sensual of all. In its Bram Stoker’s Dracula, the fickle and capricious Lucy is attacked by the vampire and suffers a sexual assault after which she transforms into a lewd woman. Later we see her lying down and weakened by the loss of blood, but her inspirations for air are turned into a succession of pleasant moans. In addition, the character of Van Helsing is introduced while teaching a class on blood diseases, among which he mentions venereal diseases and highlights syphilis, although if we take into account that the film was shot in the ’90s, it is clearly a way of referring to AIDS.

A key scene for the blood metaphor in Coppola’s version of “Dracula”.

It should be noted how Coppola’s work captures the spirit of the “change of era” through the clash between an ancient world, full of magic and dark beings, and a new one with technological advances such as the phonograph, the cinematograph, the microscope and, of course , blood transfusions.

Coppola also made a substantial change in the protagonist. Whereas in the novel and in most of the previous films, the vampire represents absolute evil, in Bram Stoker’s Dracula happens to be a romantic antihero. As pointed out Joel Griswell, What stands out most about Coppola’s film is that blood becomes a sex symbol. A real provocation in the 1990s, when the HIV epidemic seemed unstoppable. The sequence in which Mina drinks the blood from Dracula’s chest represents the pain, horror and love of this story.

It is paradoxical that a mythical being who represents darkness and is associated with such terrible and deadly diseases as tuberculosis or AIDS enjoys such good cultural health. Probably because our fear of disease is the blood that makes it immortal.

“Dracula” by Bram Stoker