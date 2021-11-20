Drachma is now the big winner of the day according to Coinmarketcap with more than 500% profit in the last hours

Another rebase token is the new winner today according to the daily ranking generated by the market leading price index Coinmarketcap, with gains of more than 574% in the last hours.

On this occasion, the DRA token has managed to remain at the top of the ranking of the “Top Winners” of the day with more than five hundred and seventy-four percent increase in its price.

The token is hosted on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network, and becomes part of the extensive offer of rebase and NFT tokens that currently exist in the cryptocurrency market.

On its official website you can get a white paper and a team, it is a new reward token and it exceeds in BSC, Dracma that is characterized by being a centralized cryptocurrency and at the time of its change it is peer to peer.

ETHM: The big loser of the day

On the other hand, the privacy-focused token, Ethereum Meta (ETHM), is again the big loser of the day.

According to data released by Coinmarketcap, after having erased two zeros, the price has plummeted to trade at -99.99% in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum Meta addresses a major weakness in Ethereum: the lack of privacy. Ethereum Meta enables smart contracts where no friend, family, or foe can see what you bought or for how much.

The opinions expressed in this post are the sole responsibility of the Author and they have nothing to do with Cointelegraph’s editorial line. Every investment carries risk and you should do your proper research before investing. This post cannot be taken as financial advice.

Keep reading: