- Head of the Radiation Oncology Service at the Siglo XXI National Medical Center
- Radiation Oncology Specialist
- Master in Senior Management
- Doctorate in Senior Management in Health Establishments
- Fellow in prostate brachytherapy and gynecological tumors (ABS)
- Certified by the Mexican Council in Radiotherapy
- Member of the Board of Directors of the Mexican Council for Certification in Radiotherapy
- Honorary Counselor of the Board of Directors of the Mexican Council for Certification in Radiotherapy
- Adjunct professor of the UNAM specialty course in Radiation Oncology
- Professor of Radiotherapy of the Post-technical course in Oncology Nursing of the IMSS
- Adjunct professor of the technical course in Radiotherapy at the IMSS
- Thesis advisor of the UNAM medical specialty course in Radiation Oncology
- Thesis advisor for the IMSS technical course in Radiotherapy
- Thesis reviewer appointed by the local committee for health research, Hospital de Oncología Centro Médico Nacional Siglo XXI
- Reviewer of articles for the ecancer Medical Science journal
- Reviewer of articles in the journal Research in Medical Education, UNAM’s Graduate School of Medicine.
- Diploma in Teaching
Academic studies
Higher education:
- Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Universidad Anáhuac, Huixquilucan, Mexico State (1998-2005)
Postgraduate studies:
- Doctorate in Senior Management and Health Establishments, Graduate College of the State of Mexico (CPEM), ID in process
- Master’s Degree in Senior Management, Graduate College of the State of Mexico (CPEM), 2016-2018, Mexico City, Cédula en Trámite
- ABS Scholarship Winner, HDR / LDR Prostate Brachytherapy Workshop, December 2018, Cancer Center MD Anderson, Houston, Texas (ABS, American Brachytherapy Society)
- ABS Scholarship Winner, HDR / LDR Prostate Brachytherapy Workshop, December 2017, Chicago, IL (ABS, American Brachytherapy Society)
- ABS GYN School of Brachytherapy Workshop, Accredited by ABS November, 2015, Chicago, IL. (ABS, American Brachytherapy Society)
- Radio Oncology, National Autonomous University of Mexico, Oncology Hospital, CMN SXXI, IMSS (2008-2011)
- Internal Medicine, National Autonomous University of Mexico, Angeles Lomas Hospital (2006-2008)
Societies to which it belongs
- Associate of the Latin American School of Oncology, (ELO), 2019
- Member of the Cooperative Research Group, (GCIMO), 2016 to date
- Member of the American Brachytherapy Society (ABS), 2015 to date
- Member of the American Society of Radiation Oncology (ASTRO), 2015 to date
- Member of the Latin American Society of Radiation Oncology (ALATRO), 2013 to date
- Member of the Medical Society of the Dalinde Medical Center, 2011 to date
- Member of the Medical Society of the Hospital de Oncología CMN SXXI (SOMOS), 2008 to date
- Member of the Medical Society of Radiotherapy. (SOMERA), 2008 to date
- Member of the Mexican Society of Oncology (SMEO), 2008 to date