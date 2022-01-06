  • Head of the Radiation Oncology Service at the Siglo XXI National Medical Center
  • Radiation Oncology Specialist
  • Master in Senior Management
  • Doctorate in Senior Management in Health Establishments
  • Fellow in prostate brachytherapy and gynecological tumors (ABS)
  • Certified by the Mexican Council in Radiotherapy
  • Member of the Board of Directors of the Mexican Council for Certification in Radiotherapy
  • Honorary Counselor of the Board of Directors of the Mexican Council for Certification in Radiotherapy
  • Adjunct professor of the UNAM specialty course in Radiation Oncology
  • Professor of Radiotherapy of the Post-technical course in Oncology Nursing of the IMSS
  • Adjunct professor of the technical course in Radiotherapy at the IMSS
  • Thesis advisor of the UNAM medical specialty course in Radiation Oncology
  • Thesis advisor for the IMSS technical course in Radiotherapy
  • Thesis reviewer appointed by the local committee for health research, Hospital de Oncología Centro Médico Nacional Siglo XXI
  • Reviewer of articles for the ecancer Medical Science journal
  • Reviewer of articles in the journal Research in Medical Education, UNAM’s Graduate School of Medicine.
  • Diploma in Teaching

Academic studies

Higher education:

  • Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Universidad Anáhuac, Huixquilucan, Mexico State (1998-2005)

Postgraduate studies:

  • Doctorate in Senior Management and Health Establishments, Graduate College of the State of Mexico (CPEM), ID in process
  • Master’s Degree in Senior Management, Graduate College of the State of Mexico (CPEM), 2016-2018, Mexico City, Cédula en Trámite
  • ABS Scholarship Winner, HDR / LDR Prostate Brachytherapy Workshop, December 2018, Cancer Center MD Anderson, Houston, Texas (ABS, American Brachytherapy Society)
  • ABS Scholarship Winner, HDR / LDR Prostate Brachytherapy Workshop, December 2017, Chicago, IL (ABS, American Brachytherapy Society)
  • ABS GYN School of Brachytherapy Workshop, Accredited by ABS November, 2015, Chicago, IL. (ABS, American Brachytherapy Society)
  • Radio Oncology, National Autonomous University of Mexico, Oncology Hospital, CMN SXXI, IMSS (2008-2011)
  • Internal Medicine, National Autonomous University of Mexico, Angeles Lomas Hospital (2006-2008)
Societies to which it belongs

  • Associate of the Latin American School of Oncology, (ELO), 2019
  • Member of the Cooperative Research Group, (GCIMO), 2016 to date
  • Member of the American Brachytherapy Society (ABS), 2015 to date
  • Member of the American Society of Radiation Oncology (ASTRO), 2015 to date
  • Member of the Latin American Society of Radiation Oncology (ALATRO), 2013 to date
  • Member of the Medical Society of the Dalinde Medical Center, 2011 to date
  • Member of the Medical Society of the Hospital de Oncología CMN SXXI (SOMOS), 2008 to date
  • Member of the Medical Society of Radiotherapy. (SOMERA), 2008 to date
  • Member of the Mexican Society of Oncology (SMEO), 2008 to date