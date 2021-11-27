LaSalud.mx .-Dr. María Fernanda Gutiérrez Escolano is a Surgeon at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). He has a Specialty in Internal Medicine from the La Raza Medical Center, the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) and UNAM in 1984. He has a Master of Science from UNAM. Postgraduate degree in HIV resistance to Antiretrovirals in the Virology Laboratory, Research Group, Microbiology Service, Center Diagnòstic Biomèdic, Hospital Clínic, Barcelona, Spain, 2003-2004.
Vocational training
- Physician Assigned to the Clinical Department of Infectology. Infectology Hospital. La Raza Medical Center. IMSS. 1986-1989.
- Physician Attached to the Department of Internal Medicine. Regional General Hospital No.72 IMSS. 1989 -2013.
- Head of the HIV Clinic. Regional General Hospital No.72 IMSS. 1991 -2013.
- Group of Experts on Antiretrovirals (GERA) (Group of Experts on Resistance to Antiretrovirals in Patients with Multiple Failures who receive care at the IMSS) Technical Coordination of Clinical Excellence.
- Coordination of High Specialty Medical Units IMSS.
- Coordinator 2009-2015, active member 2009-
- Participant in the integration of the Master Catalog of Clinical Practice Guides, National Committee of Clinical Practice Guides, Undersecretariat of Integration and Development of the Health Sector, 2012-
- Member of the group for the preparation of the Guide to antiretroviral management of people with HIV, SSA 2014.
- Deputy Investigator Mexico Center for Clinical Research (MCCR) www.mccr.com.mx, 2014 to date, currently participant in the Clinical Protocol, a Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-arm multicenter clinical study to investigate the efficacy and safety of a new drug in patients infected with HIV-1 that have been intensively treated, multidrug resistant.
Academic distinctions
- Granted by the General Directorate of Postgraduate Studies, UNAM, Master of Science, 1998-2000 National Council of Science and Technology (CONACYT) Master’s project approved by the CONACYT Research Project Support Program, 1998 REF 28732.
- Award for Scientific Productivity in Health Research year 2006 Directorate of Medical Benefits, IMSS, October 2007.
- Certifications
- Mexican Council of Internal Medicine.
- Mexican Council of Infectology.
Member of
- Mexican Association of Internal Medicine.
- Mexican Association of Infectious Diseases and Clinical Microbiology AC (AMIMC)
- HIV committee member, 2008 to date
- Mexican Medical Association of HIV / AIDS AC (AMMVIH), 2008 to date
- Academic Secretary, 2008-2010
- Vice President 2010-2012
- President 2012-2014
- Member of the Advisory Council 2014 -2019
- Treasurer 2020-
- International AIDS Society American Society for Microbiology