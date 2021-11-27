LaSalud.mx .-Dr. María Fernanda Gutiérrez Escolano is a Surgeon at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). He has a Specialty in Internal Medicine from the La Raza Medical Center, the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) and UNAM in 1984. He has a Master of Science from UNAM. Postgraduate degree in HIV resistance to Antiretrovirals in the Virology Laboratory, Research Group, Microbiology Service, Center Diagnòstic Biomèdic, Hospital Clínic, Barcelona, ​​Spain, 2003-2004.

Vocational training

Physician Assigned to the Clinical Department of Infectology. Infectology Hospital. La Raza Medical Center. IMSS. 1986-1989.

Physician Attached to the Department of Internal Medicine. Regional General Hospital No.72 IMSS. 1989 -2013.

Head of the HIV Clinic. Regional General Hospital No.72 IMSS. 1991 -2013.

Group of Experts on Antiretrovirals (GERA) (Group of Experts on Resistance to Antiretrovirals in Patients with Multiple Failures who receive care at the IMSS) Technical Coordination of Clinical Excellence.

Coordination of High Specialty Medical Units IMSS.

Coordinator 2009-2015, active member 2009-

Participant in the integration of the Master Catalog of Clinical Practice Guides, National Committee of Clinical Practice Guides, Undersecretariat of Integration and Development of the Health Sector, 2012-

Member of the group for the preparation of the Guide to antiretroviral management of people with HIV, SSA 2014.

Deputy Investigator Mexico Center for Clinical Research (MCCR) www.mccr.com.mx, 2014 to date, currently participant in the Clinical Protocol, a Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-arm multicenter clinical study to investigate the efficacy and safety of a new drug in patients infected with HIV-1 that have been intensively treated, multidrug resistant.

Academic distinctions

Granted by the General Directorate of Postgraduate Studies, UNAM, Master of Science, 1998-2000 National Council of Science and Technology (CONACYT) Master’s project approved by the CONACYT Research Project Support Program, 1998 REF 28732.

Award for Scientific Productivity in Health Research year 2006 Directorate of Medical Benefits, IMSS, October 2007.

Certifications

Mexican Council of Internal Medicine.

Mexican Council of Infectology.

Member of