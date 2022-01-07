LaSalud.mx .- Dra. Gisela Estrada, MD, PhD Nuclear Medicine. Director PET / CT, High Resolution Breast PET

  • President of the Mexican Federation of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging 2021-2023.
  • President of the Mexican Council of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging 2018-2021.

EDUCATION

  • Nuclear Medicine Specialty. 1999 -2002.
  • High Specialty in PET / CT. 2003-2004
  • Advanced Radiation Protection Course for Radiation Safety Manager. ININ. 2002 AND 2018.
  • Ph.D. in Pharmacy. 2011.

EXPERIENCE

  • 17 years of experience in PET / CT
  • International Best Abstract Award 2019, Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI), USA.
  • Best Abstract Award 2016. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Austria.
  • Editor. Book: PET and PET / CT in Oncology. Editor. Book: Positron Emission Tomography and Computed Tomography. Clinical Applications.
  • QUANUM Auditor. IAEA.
  • Tomographic and Molecular Imaging (ITM) 2018 to date.

Director PET / CT. ESR.

  • PET-Cyclotron Unit. UNAM. 2003-2006 and 2012-2013.

Faculty of Medicine, UNAM

Nuclear Doctor.

  • Hospital de la Beneficencia Española. 2002 – 2003.

ESR.

  • CT Scanner del Sur 2004 – 2018.

Director PET / CT and high resolution breast PET. ESR.

  • American British Cowdray Hospital (ABC). 2002-2004.

Nuclear Doctor.

  • CMN “November 20” ISSSTE 1999 – 2002.

