LaSalud.mx .- Dra. Gisela Estrada, MD, PhD Nuclear Medicine. Director PET / CT, High Resolution Breast PET
- President of the Mexican Federation of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging 2021-2023.
- President of the Mexican Council of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging 2018-2021.
EDUCATION
- Nuclear Medicine Specialty. 1999 -2002.
- High Specialty in PET / CT. 2003-2004
- Advanced Radiation Protection Course for Radiation Safety Manager. ININ. 2002 AND 2018.
- Ph.D. in Pharmacy. 2011.
EXPERIENCE
- 17 years of experience in PET / CT
- International Best Abstract Award 2019, Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI), USA.
- Best Abstract Award 2016. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Austria.
- Editor. Book: PET and PET / CT in Oncology. Editor. Book: Positron Emission Tomography and Computed Tomography. Clinical Applications.
- QUANUM Auditor. IAEA.
- Tomographic and Molecular Imaging (ITM) 2018 to date.
Director PET / CT. ESR.
- PET-Cyclotron Unit. UNAM. 2003-2006 and 2012-2013.
Faculty of Medicine, UNAM
Nuclear Doctor.
- Hospital de la Beneficencia Española. 2002 – 2003.
ESR.
- CT Scanner del Sur 2004 – 2018.
Director PET / CT and high resolution breast PET. ESR.
- American British Cowdray Hospital (ABC). 2002-2004.
Nuclear Doctor.
- CMN “November 20” ISSSTE 1999 – 2002.
Home