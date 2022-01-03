Hematology.mx.- Dr. Brenda Lizeth Acosta Maldonado is head of the hematology department at the National Cancer Institute (INCan).

Academic training

Specialty in Internal Medicine at the General Hospital “Salvador Zubirán” Chihuahua, Autonomous University of Chihuahua.

Subspecialty in Hematology at the National Cancer Institute, Mexico City.

High Specialty Course in Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation at the National Cancer Institute (INCan), Mexico.

Training stay in the Hematology Service at the Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Unit of the Institut Català d ‘Oncologia de Hospitalet de Llobregat in Barcelona.

Master of Science from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. INCan Headquarters.

Certified as a Specialist in Hematology, by the Mexican Council of Hematology, AC endorsed by CONACEM.

Member of

Titular Member of the Mexican Association for the Study of Hematology (AMEHAC).

Full Member of the European Hematology Association (EHA).

Mexican Society of Cell Therapy and Bone Marrow Transplants AC

Research activities

Participation in industry protocols:

Prospective Principal Investigator: 4 Prospective Sub-investigator: 1 Feasibility studies: 2



Researcher Initiative Protocols

Retrospectives Principal Investigator: 15 Responsible for the CONACYT study: FONSEC SSA / IMSS / ISSSTE Fund. Call: S0008-2016-1.



Publications

Scopus: Articles: 7; Citations 33: h3 index

Academic Google: Citations 76; h index, i10 index 3

Articles in International Magazines: 8

Book Publications: 4

Oral and poster scientific communications (published in abstract summary)

Academic-administrative activities

Academic Committee – Organizing: 6 International Congresses

Professor at academic events