Hematology.mx.- Dr. Brenda Lizeth Acosta Maldonado is head of the hematology department at the National Cancer Institute (INCan).
Academic training
- Specialty in Internal Medicine at the General Hospital “Salvador Zubirán” Chihuahua, Autonomous University of Chihuahua.
- Subspecialty in Hematology at the National Cancer Institute, Mexico City.
- High Specialty Course in Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation at the National Cancer Institute (INCan), Mexico.
- Training stay in the Hematology Service at the Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Unit of the Institut Català d ‘Oncologia de Hospitalet de Llobregat in Barcelona.
- Master of Science from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. INCan Headquarters.
- Certified as a Specialist in Hematology, by the Mexican Council of Hematology, AC endorsed by CONACEM.
Member of
- Titular Member of the Mexican Association for the Study of Hematology (AMEHAC).
- Full Member of the European Hematology Association (EHA).
- Mexican Society of Cell Therapy and Bone Marrow Transplants AC
Research activities
Participation in industry protocols:
- Prospective Principal Investigator: 4
- Prospective Sub-investigator: 1
- Feasibility studies: 2
Researcher Initiative Protocols
- Retrospectives Principal Investigator: 15
- Responsible for the CONACYT study: FONSEC SSA / IMSS / ISSSTE Fund. Call: S0008-2016-1.
Publications
Scopus: Articles: 7; Citations 33: h3 index
Academic Google: Citations 76; h index, i10 index 3
Articles in International Magazines: 8
Book Publications: 4
Oral and poster scientific communications (published in abstract summary)
Academic-administrative activities
- Academic Committee – Organizing: 6 International Congresses
- Professor at academic events
- Associate Professor. High specialty course in hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Postgraduate UNAM. Since March 2018
- Tutor of specialty thesis (2) and high specialty (4)
- Research Interns in Medicine (6)