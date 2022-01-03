Hematology.mx.- Dr. Brenda Lizeth Acosta Maldonado is head of the hematology department at the National Cancer Institute (INCan).

Academic training

  • Specialty in Internal Medicine at the General Hospital “Salvador Zubirán” Chihuahua, Autonomous University of Chihuahua.
  • Subspecialty in Hematology at the National Cancer Institute, Mexico City.
  • High Specialty Course in Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation at the National Cancer Institute (INCan), Mexico.
  • Training stay in the Hematology Service at the Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Unit of the Institut Català d ‘Oncologia de Hospitalet de Llobregat in Barcelona.
  • Master of Science from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. INCan Headquarters.
  • Certified as a Specialist in Hematology, by the Mexican Council of Hematology, AC endorsed by CONACEM.

Member of

  • Titular Member of the Mexican Association for the Study of Hematology (AMEHAC).
  • Full Member of the European Hematology Association (EHA).
  • Mexican Society of Cell Therapy and Bone Marrow Transplants AC

Research activities

Participation in industry protocols:

  • Prospective Principal Investigator: 4
    • Prospective Sub-investigator: 1
    • Feasibility studies: 2

Researcher Initiative Protocols

  • Retrospectives Principal Investigator: 15
    • Responsible for the CONACYT study: FONSEC SSA / IMSS / ISSSTE Fund. Call: S0008-2016-1.

Publications

Scopus: Articles: 7; Citations 33: h3 index

Academic Google: Citations 76; h index, i10 index 3

Articles in International Magazines: 8

Book Publications: 4

Oral and poster scientific communications (published in abstract summary)

Academic-administrative activities

  • Academic Committee – Organizing: 6 International Congresses
  • Professor at academic events
  • Associate Professor. High specialty course in hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Postgraduate UNAM. Since March 2018
  • Tutor of specialty thesis (2) and high specialty (4)
  • Research Interns in Medicine (6)

Read:  the expensive future of venues