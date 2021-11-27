LaSalud.mx .- He studied medicine and graduated with honors from the Mexican School of Medicine of the Universidad de la Salle (ULSA) in 2000.

He has the specialty of Internal Medicine at the ABC Medical Center endorsed by the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). She received the Alfonso Caso Medal awarded by the UNAM as the best internist of (2005).

He also has the specialty of Infectology at the National Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition, Salvador Zubirán (INCMNSZ) (2007). She is Senior Researcher D at the HIV Clinic of the Infectology Department of INCMNSZ since 2008. She has been part of the National System of Researchers since 2010, currently level II.

She is a member of the Mexican Association of Infectology and Clinical Microbiology (AMIMC) since 2007. She is an infectologist of the Group Medical Program of the ABC Medical Center. Additionally, she is a member of the Consortium for Research on HIV / AIDS and Tuberculosis (CISIDAT) since 2011 and its secretary from 2013-2018.

Member of the International AIDS Society since 2007. President of the HIV Committee of the AMIMC from 2015-2017. Professor of High Specialty Course of the Diploma in HIV / AIDS, UNAM. Local President of the World Scientific Conference on HIV / AIDS, Mexico City 2019.

It is part of international research collaborations on HIV such as IeDEA, CCASANet, HIV: TB, Fundación Huiuda, among others. In the last 10 years, she has published more than 35 articles in prestigious international scientific journals and has participated in national and international roundtables on HIV, as well as invited to give talks at academic and scientific events on the subject.

