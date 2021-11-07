LaSalud.mx .-Essilor made an alliance with Dr. Vagón, the Grupo México Foundation Health Train, with the intention of positively impacting the population of the localities that do not have the spaces and equipment to have adequate visual health care .

Dr. Vagón uses Grupo México Transportes railway infrastructure. Its train is equipped as a traveling clinic since it has 17 clinics for the care of the beneficiaries. It also has wagons for the staff to stay during the tour.

Essilor Together with their inclusive business initiative 2.5 New Vision Generation (2.5 NVG) they were in charge of the adaptation of the optometry wagon, which has the necessary equipment to provide an optometry consultation to each person who wishes to see themselves, during their tour. In 48 routes, more than 50 thousand people have been positively impacted with quality optometric exams.

Also, Essilor optometry graduates and technicians, they deliver prescription glasses to those suffering from refractive problems such as myopia, hyperopia, low astigmatism and presbyopia; and sun glasses for people who carry out activities with little or no protection from the sun, such as field workers. The lenses are adapted and delivered at the moment so that patients can benefit instantly, in this way patients can improve their quality of life.

In the diagnoses that were made during the previous routes, a high incidence of refractive problems was detected. In fact, around 4% of the patients had to refer to the ophthalmology service for specialty care.

In addition, in Mexico, diabetes plays an important role for the growth of ophthalmological care: at least 2% of canalizations made in Dr. Vagón have been due to the lack of glucose control, which in some cases has generated diabetic retinopathy in patients. patients. Other referrals to the ophthalmology service are for: cataract, suspected glaucoma, macular degeneration and eye infections that need follow-up.

From his wagon, Essilor improves the vision of thousands of Mexicans. This is a channel of access to the population, since attention is provided for 3 to 5 consecutive days in each locality.

Dr. Vagón has provided his services for 7 years, in which 70 routes have been made, visited 22 States and traveled 88 thousand kilometers. Despite the fact that the pandemic kept him detained for almost 18 months, during that time his wagons were adapted and created a safe return that minimizes the risk of contagion to patients and staff, with sanitary filters and technologies that create smart closed spaces such as energy meters. CO2 concentration, hospital grade filters and type C ultraviolet light that eliminates microorganisms in the environment.

On October 5, a new journey began. The first stop was Mexico City, where he stayed for four days at the old Julia station in the Anáhuac neighborhood. Now, it is on its way to the communities of the State of Mexico and Hidalgo and continues the trajectory of 2021-2022.

Those interested in receiving free medical and psychological care should call 800 37 82 466 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. To answer questions, dial 55 52 46 37 00, ext 3461. You can also find more information at www.fundaciongrupomexico.org and www.essilor.com.mx.

DZ