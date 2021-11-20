By: Redacción

LaSalud.mx .- The new General Director of the National Medical Center (CMN) “November 20” ISSSTE is the doctor Martha Alvarado Ibarra, the first woman to hold this position. The specialist will succeed the doctor José Alfredo Merino Rajme, who held the position since 2017.

Dr. Alvarado was previously Head of the Hematology Service within the institution and has held other positions as head of the Adult Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Program and member of the Internal Transplantation Committee, tenured professor of the “Multiple Myeloma, Myelodysplastic Syndrome and Acute Myeloid Leukemia Preceptorship”, Hematology Module Coordinator of the Diploma “Most frequent ailments in primary health care” and teacher in the Quality and Patient Safety course.

In addition, he is a member of the Mexican Association for the Study of Hematology, AC (AMEH), where it is also part of the Acute Myeloid Leukemia Working Group, founded on May 13, 2015 and which has the publication: “survival analysis of adult patients with all in mexico city: first report from the acute leukemia workgroup in the Cancer Medicine Magazine, among other outstanding medical publications, including Specialized Medical Guides .

Within the UNAM he has participated in the university activities to update the Departmental Exam and the Academic Program of the Single Plan for Medical Specialization (PUEM). He also teaches the specialization course in Hematology recognized by the National Quality Postgraduate Program of the UNAM and is a member of the National Council for Science and Technology (CONACYT) and participates in the National Quality Postgraduate Program.

Dr. Alvarado received the appointment on November 16 and the official formal ceremony will take place on the first days of December 2021.