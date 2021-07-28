Dr. Mario World will come to an end in November

Games like Fire emblem heroes, Mario Kart Tour Y Dragalia Lost have shown that Nintendo can indeed have a healthy presence in the mobile industry. However, not all of the company’s titles on iOS and Android were a success. Despite having a decent start in this market, it seems that Dr. Mario World it did not have the impact that the Big N desired. Thus, It has been announced that this game will be shutting down its servers and will be unplayable next November.

Through an official statement, Nintendo has revealed that on November 1, Dr. Mario World will shut down its servers, and it will no longer be possible to enjoy this game from the date set. This was what was commented on the matter:

Thank you for playing Dr. Mario World. The Dr. Mario World game service will end on November 1, 2021 (Monday). We would like to extend our sincere thanks to everyone who has played the game since it went live on July 10, 2019. In addition, the diamonds will no longer be available for purchase from July 28, 2021 (Wednesday) ”.

If you decide to enter the game after November 1, 2021, a message will appear, mentioning that it is no longer possible to play. Similarly, you will be able to consult your history of your games in Dr. Mario World On a website, which will be available once the title service ends.

Dr. Mario World arrived on iOS and Android devices in July 2019 And sadly, the initial reception was mixed, causing the numbers of downloads and microtransaction sales to not be on par with Nintendo’s other free-to-play titles on the mobile market.

