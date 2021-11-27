LaSalud.mx .-Dr. Mario Alberto Santoscoy Gómez is a physician assigned to the AIDS Clinic (CLISIDA), Internal Medicine Service, Regional General Hospital No. 1 “Dr. Carlos MacGregor Sánchez Navarro ”Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS). Associate Physician in Internal Medicine, Spanish Hospital, Spanish Charity Society. He is also president of the Centro Glucomedi SC He has a certification from the Mexican Council of Internal Medicine, AC

Vocational training

Treasurer of the Mexican Medical Association of HIV / AIDS, AC November 2000 to January 2002.

Vice President of the Mexican Medical Association of HIV / AIDS, AC January 2002 to January 2004.

Honorary Advisor to the IMSS Basic Table of Medicines Committee September to December 2004.

President of the Mexican Medical Association of HIV / AIDS, AC January 2004 to January 2008.

President of the Advisory Council of the Mexican Medical Association of HIV / AIDS, AC January 2008 to January 2014.

President of Centro Glucomedi SC October 2010-

President of the Advisory Council of the Mexican Medical Association of HIV / AIDS, AC January 2021-

Honors

Recognition of participation so that HGR N ° 1 “Gabriel Mancera” was awarded the “2004 IMSS Quality Award”.

Recognition for academic medical activities HGR N ° 1 “Gabriel Mancera” IMSS October 2009.

Recognition for 25 years of work activity at the Mexican Institute of Social Security. March 1990 to date.

Certificate of Medical Excellence. Year 2018-2019. Castle Connolly Top Doctors.

Recognition as a founding member of the Mexican Medical Association of HIV / AIDS, AC, on its 20th anniversary, October 2019.

Academic training:

Update Course in Internal Medicine for General Practitioners of the Association of Internal Medicine of Mexico, AC March 1996. Conference: “Pharmacodynamic and Pharmacokinetic Bases of Therapeutics”.

V International Update Course on HIV / AIDS of the Poblano Work Group on HIV / AIDS, SC & Mexican Medical Association of HIV / AIDS, AC & Faculty of Medicine, BUAP November 15, 2001. Conference: “Experience with Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors No Nucleoside Analogs, in the Treatment of HIV ”.

3rd Institutional Symposium on Therapeutic Update on HIV / AIDS of the Subdirectorate of Health Care, ISSSTE May 3, 2002. Conference: “Presentation of the AMMVIH, AC”

IX Annual Update Course on HIV / AIDS of the Poblano Work Group on HIV / AIDS, SC & Faculty of Medicine, BUAP September 8 and 9, 2005. Conference: “New Anti-HIV Treatments”.

X Annual Update Course on HIV / AIDS of the Poblano Work Group on HIV / AIDS, SC & Faculty of Medicine, BUAP November 23 and 24, 2006. Conference: “Toxicity and Adverse Effects”.

1st Course of Continuing Medical Education of HIV-AIDS of the Mexican Medical Association of HIV / AIDS, AC June 14, 2008. Course Professor.

Publications

Co-editor of: Clotet B, Menéndez-Arias L, Schapiro J, Kuritzkes D, et. to the. Guide for the Management of Viral Resistance, Pharmacokinetic Aspects of Treatment and Viral Hepatitis in HIV-Infected Patients. Legal Deposit B-7383-2007. Sixth edition. Barcelona, ​​Spain: Ediciones Gráficas Rey, SL; 2006.

Co-editor of: Clotet B, Menéndez-Arias L, Schapiro J, Kuritzkes D, et. to the. Guide to Management of HIV Drug Resistance, Antiretrovirals Pharmacokinetics and Viral Hepatitis in HIV Infected Subjects. Legal Deposit B-28.528-2004. Seventh and eighth edition. Barcelona, ​​Spain: Ediciones Gráficas Rey, SL; 2007-2008.

Co-editor of: Clotet B, Menéndez-Arias L, Schapiro J, Kuritzkes D, et. to the. Guide to Management of HIV Drug Resistance, Antiretrovirals Pharmacokinetics and Viral Hepatitis in HIV Infected Subjects. Ninth and tenth edition. Barcelona, ​​Spain: Ediciones Gráficas Rey, SL; 2009-2010.

Co-editor of: Clotet B, Menéndez-Arias L, Schapiro J, Kuritzkes D, et. to the. The HIV & Hepatitis Drug Resistance and PK Guide. Eleventh to fifteenth edition. Barcelona, ​​Spain: Ediciones Gráficas Rey, SL; 2011-2015.

