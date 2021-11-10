LaSalud.mx.- Dr. José Emilio Mille Loera studied Medicine at the Faculty of Medicine of the National Autonomous University of Mexico with rotating residency at the General Hospital of Mexico and with a University Course in Anesthesia at the General Hospital of Mexico.
Vocational training
- Chief of Residents in Anesthesiology at the General Hospital of Mexico from 1983 to 1984
- Member of the Scientific Commission of the Association of Medical Residents and Former Residents of Anesthesia of the General Hospital from 1984 to 1986
- Member of the Editorial Committee of the Mexican Journal of Anesthesiology (Indexed) from 1990 to 2013
- Physician Anesthesiologist of the Department of Anesthesia, Intensive Therapy and Inhalotherapy from 1985 to 1999
- Coordinator of the Anesthesia Service at the National Cancer Institute from 1988 to 1999
- Resident Coordinator at the National Cancer Institute from 1990 to 2000
- Associate Professor of the university course of Anesthesiology at the National Institute of Neurology and Neurosurgery from 1985 to 1997
- Professor of the subspecialty course in Oncological Anesthesia at the National Cancer Institute from 1990 to 1997
- Secretary of the Committee on the Use of Blood and Blood Products at the National Cancer Institute from 1994 to 2009
- Member of the Academic Committee of the Association of Professors of Anesthesia (APA) from 1994 to 1996
- President of the Association of Resident Physicians and Former Residents of the General Hospital of Mexico from 1995 to 1996
- Secretary of the Mexican College of Anesthesiology, AC from 1995 to 1998
- Associate Professor of the Faculty of Medicine of the UNAM from 1993 to 2004
- Vice President of the Mexican College of Anesthesiology, AC from 1999 to 2000
- Head of the Department of Anesthesia and Inhalotherapy of the National Institute of Cancerology Mexico from 1999 to 2009
- Coordinator of the Liaison Committee with the Mexican Federation of Anesthesiology from 2004 to 2008
- Professor in the postgraduate course of Oncological Anesthesia with university recognition (UNAM) from 2008 to 2010
- Associate Professor of the postgraduate university course in Anesthesiology at La Salle University from 2009 to 2010
- Deputy Director of Paramedic Services at the National Cancer Institute from 2009 to 2013
- Governing Body of the Ethics Committee of the Mexican College of Anesthesiology, AC from 2009 to 2013
Member of
- Mexican Society of Anesthesiology, AC
- Mexican College of Anesthesiology, AC
- Mexican Council of Anesthesiology Medical Society of the National Cancer Institute
- Grupo Angeles Medical Society
- ABC Hospital Medical Society
- London Clinic Medical Society
- Santa Fé Hospital Medical Society
- Consultant Member of the Glaxo-Wellcome Foundation
- Mexican Society of Anesthesia in Obstetrics Gynecology
- Mexican Federation of Anesthesiology, AC, Active Member
- European Society of Anesthesiologists Brussels, Belgium, Active Member