LaSalud.mx.- Dr. José Emilio Mille Loera studied Medicine at the Faculty of Medicine of the National Autonomous University of Mexico with rotating residency at the General Hospital of Mexico and with a University Course in Anesthesia at the General Hospital of Mexico.

Vocational training

Chief of Residents in Anesthesiology at the General Hospital of Mexico from 1983 to 1984

Member of the Scientific Commission of the Association of Medical Residents and Former Residents of Anesthesia of the General Hospital from 1984 to 1986

Member of the Editorial Committee of the Mexican Journal of Anesthesiology (Indexed) from 1990 to 2013

Physician Anesthesiologist of the Department of Anesthesia, Intensive Therapy and Inhalotherapy from 1985 to 1999

Coordinator of the Anesthesia Service at the National Cancer Institute from 1988 to 1999

Resident Coordinator at the National Cancer Institute from 1990 to 2000

Associate Professor of the university course of Anesthesiology at the National Institute of Neurology and Neurosurgery from 1985 to 1997

Professor of the subspecialty course in Oncological Anesthesia at the National Cancer Institute from 1990 to 1997

Secretary of the Committee on the Use of Blood and Blood Products at the National Cancer Institute from 1994 to 2009

Member of the Academic Committee of the Association of Professors of Anesthesia (APA) from 1994 to 1996

President of the Association of Resident Physicians and Former Residents of the General Hospital of Mexico from 1995 to 1996

Secretary of the Mexican College of Anesthesiology, AC from 1995 to 1998

Associate Professor of the Faculty of Medicine of the UNAM from 1993 to 2004

Vice President of the Mexican College of Anesthesiology, AC from 1999 to 2000

Head of the Department of Anesthesia and Inhalotherapy of the National Institute of Cancerology Mexico from 1999 to 2009

Coordinator of the Liaison Committee with the Mexican Federation of Anesthesiology from 2004 to 2008

Professor in the postgraduate course of Oncological Anesthesia with university recognition (UNAM) from 2008 to 2010

Associate Professor of the postgraduate university course in Anesthesiology at La Salle University from 2009 to 2010

Deputy Director of Paramedic Services at the National Cancer Institute from 2009 to 2013

Governing Body of the Ethics Committee of the Mexican College of Anesthesiology, AC from 2009 to 2013

Member of