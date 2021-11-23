Hematología.mx.- Dr. Jorge Enrique Trejo Gomora is a Surgeon from the Higher School of Medicine of the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) and a Hematologist from the National Medical Center (CMN) November 20, Institute of Security and Social Services of State Workers ( ISSSTE). He has a double diploma in Haemostasis and Thrombosis at the General Hospital of Mexico.

Vocational training

General Director of the National Center for Blood Transfusion from 2017 to date.

Professor of undergraduate and graduate degrees in Medicine at various institutions.

Certified by the Mexican Council of Hematology.

Associate Professor of Diploma, Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) from 2017 to date.

Titular member of the Mexican interest group for the study of complement diseases from 2014 to date.

Professor of the General Medicine update course, La Salle University.

Hematology Associate Physician at the National Medical Center November 20, 2013 to date.

Member of