Hematología.mx.- Dr. Jorge Enrique Trejo Gomora is a Surgeon from the Higher School of Medicine of the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) and a Hematologist from the National Medical Center (CMN) November 20, Institute of Security and Social Services of State Workers ( ISSSTE). He has a double diploma in Haemostasis and Thrombosis at the General Hospital of Mexico.
Vocational training
- General Director of the National Center for Blood Transfusion from 2017 to date.
- Professor of undergraduate and graduate degrees in Medicine at various institutions.
- Certified by the Mexican Council of Hematology.
- Associate Professor of Diploma, Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) from 2017 to date.
- Titular member of the Mexican interest group for the study of complement diseases from 2014 to date.
- Professor of the General Medicine update course, La Salle University.
- Hematology Associate Physician at the National Medical Center November 20, 2013 to date.
Member of
- International Society for Transfusion Medicine.
- Mexican Association for the Study of Hematology AC