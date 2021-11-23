Hematología.mx.- Dr. Jorge Enrique Trejo Gomora is a Surgeon from the Higher School of Medicine of the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) and a Hematologist from the National Medical Center (CMN) November 20, Institute of Security and Social Services of State Workers ( ISSSTE). He has a double diploma in Haemostasis and Thrombosis at the General Hospital of Mexico.

Vocational training

  • General Director of the National Center for Blood Transfusion from 2017 to date.
  • Professor of undergraduate and graduate degrees in Medicine at various institutions.
  • Certified by the Mexican Council of Hematology.
  • Associate Professor of Diploma, Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) from 2017 to date.
  • Titular member of the Mexican interest group for the study of complement diseases from 2014 to date.
  • Professor of the General Medicine update course, La Salle University.
  • Hematology Associate Physician at the National Medical Center November 20, 2013 to date.

Member of

  • International Society for Transfusion Medicine.
  • Mexican Association for the Study of Hematology AC