He was born in the City of Monterrey, Nuevo León, on December 12, 1934.

Studies:

  • Midwifery Surgeon, Autonomous University of Nuevo León-México, 1952-1958.
  • Postgraduate in Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology at South Texas Medicine School; United States of America. 1959-1964.
  • Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota 1965-1966.

Distinctions:

  • Educational Council For Foreign Medical Graduate Evanston Illionois, USA, 1962.
  • Winner of the First Place Prize in Research “Lepetit”.
  • Depositary of the “Ignacio Millán” Medal awarded by the Mexican Society of Oncological Studies, AC
  • Senior Researcher “C”, of the National Institutes of Health.
  • Doctor Honoris Causa awarded by the Autonomous University of Puebla.
  • Doctor Honoris Causa in Medicine, Autonomous University of Nuevo León.
  • Distinguished Achievement Award 2014 from the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).

Positions held:

  • President of the Mexican Council of Oncology.
  • Coordinator of the Basic Table of Medications of the SSA
  • President of the Mexican Society of Oncological Studies, AC
  • Deputy Director General for Medical, Deputy Director General for Research and Teaching, Editor of the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.

Current charges:

  • General Director of the National Cancer Institute – Mexico.
  • Member of the H. Governing Board of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León.
  • Director of the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.
  • Coordinator of the Latin American Editorial Committee European School of Oncology.
  • Academic Reviewer of the Research Program of the CONACYT National Technology Council.
  • Reviewing Member of the José Noriega Limón Award.
  • Qualifying Jury for the “Dr. Jorge Rosenkranz ”.
  • Qualifying Member of the Research Award of the Mexican Academy of Scientific Research.
  • Member of the Higher Council for Continuing Medical Education (PEMC) of the Ibero-American Society for Scientific Information, based in Buenos Aires Argentina.
  • More than 50 distinctions obtained.

Academic production:

  • Author of more than 170 articles in national and international journals with arbitration, 37 book chapters, professor of more than 900 national and international conferences, etc.

Medical societies:

  • Member of more than 30 National and International Medical Societies, National Academy of Medicine, Mexican Academy of Surgery, American Society of Clinical Oncology; International Union Against Cancer, Alumni Association Mayo Graduate School of Medicine, University of Minnesota, United States of America, etc.

