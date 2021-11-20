He was born in the City of Monterrey, Nuevo León, on December 12, 1934.
Studies:
- Midwifery Surgeon, Autonomous University of Nuevo León-México, 1952-1958.
- Postgraduate in Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology at South Texas Medicine School; United States of America. 1959-1964.
- Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota 1965-1966.
Distinctions:
- Educational Council For Foreign Medical Graduate Evanston Illionois, USA, 1962.
- Winner of the First Place Prize in Research “Lepetit”.
- Depositary of the “Ignacio Millán” Medal awarded by the Mexican Society of Oncological Studies, AC
- Senior Researcher “C”, of the National Institutes of Health.
- Doctor Honoris Causa awarded by the Autonomous University of Puebla.
- Doctor Honoris Causa in Medicine, Autonomous University of Nuevo León.
- Distinguished Achievement Award 2014 from the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).
Positions held:
- President of the Mexican Council of Oncology.
- Coordinator of the Basic Table of Medications of the SSA
- President of the Mexican Society of Oncological Studies, AC
- Deputy Director General for Medical, Deputy Director General for Research and Teaching, Editor of the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.
Current charges:
- General Director of the National Cancer Institute – Mexico.
- Member of the H. Governing Board of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León.
- Director of the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.
- Coordinator of the Latin American Editorial Committee European School of Oncology.
- Academic Reviewer of the Research Program of the CONACYT National Technology Council.
- Reviewing Member of the José Noriega Limón Award.
- Qualifying Jury for the “Dr. Jorge Rosenkranz ”.
- Qualifying Member of the Research Award of the Mexican Academy of Scientific Research.
- Member of the Higher Council for Continuing Medical Education (PEMC) of the Ibero-American Society for Scientific Information, based in Buenos Aires Argentina.
- More than 50 distinctions obtained.
Academic production:
- Author of more than 170 articles in national and international journals with arbitration, 37 book chapters, professor of more than 900 national and international conferences, etc.
Medical societies:
- Member of more than 30 National and International Medical Societies, National Academy of Medicine, Mexican Academy of Surgery, American Society of Clinical Oncology; International Union Against Cancer, Alumni Association Mayo Graduate School of Medicine, University of Minnesota, United States of America, etc.