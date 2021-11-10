Academic training
Surgeon at the Faculty of Medicine of the Veracruzana University
Rotating postgraduate internship at the National Institute of Nutrition
Rotating residence at the Hospital Jurisdiccional B del ISSSTE, Veracruz
Specialty in Internal Medicine at the Valentín Gómez Farías Regional Hospital, ISSSTE, Jalisco
Specialty in Medical Oncology at the National Cancer Institute
Vocational training
Physician assigned to the Department of Medical Oncology of the National Cancer Institute, from 1988 to 1990 and from 2005 to date
Head of the Department of Medical Oncology of the National Cancer Institute, 1990-2005
Member of
Medical Society of the National Cancer Institute
Mexican Society for Oncological Studies
American Society of Clinical Oncology
London Clinic Medical Society