Academic training

Surgeon at the Faculty of Medicine of the Veracruzana University

Rotating postgraduate internship at the National Institute of Nutrition

Rotating residence at the Hospital Jurisdiccional B del ISSSTE, Veracruz

Specialty in Internal Medicine at the Valentín Gómez Farías Regional Hospital, ISSSTE, Jalisco

Specialty in Medical Oncology at the National Cancer Institute

Vocational training

Physician assigned to the Department of Medical Oncology of the National Cancer Institute, from 1988 to 1990 and from 2005 to date

Head of the Department of Medical Oncology of the National Cancer Institute, 1990-2005

Member of

Medical Society of the National Cancer Institute

Mexican Society for Oncological Studies

American Society of Clinical Oncology

London Clinic Medical Society