The popular YouTube streamer, Dr Disrespect, recently destroyed his Xbox controller after the aiming assistant of Halo Infinite make him angry. Herschel Beahm, well known for his online persona Dr. Disrespect, was mysteriously banned from Twitch in June 2020, but has since continued his career by streaming on YouTube. Halo Infinite multiplayer recently launched for free to celebrate the franchise’s 20th anniversary, drawing the attention of first-person shooter streamers around the world.

Among the community of video game streamers, Dr Disrespect He has made a name for himself for his cheeky attitude, a series of controversies and a large following. Over the course of his career, Dr Disrespect has run into trouble over a series of high-profile accusations and setbacks, including being banned from participating in E3 2019 for filming in a public bathroom and accusations of racism. However, the 2020 banning of the streaming star from Twitch stands out as rather unusual, as the streaming platform still refuses to give a definitive reason why it suspended Dr. Disrespect. Some rumors claim that Disrespect negotiated with other platforms behind Twitch’s back, and the bombastic streamer himself recently claimed that he was going to sue the company over the incident. Most recently, Dr. Disrespect became embroiled in an online discussion about the controls versus the mouse and keyboard, in which Disrespect strongly opposed the use of the controls.

Continuing with your current dispute against the game controls, Dr. Disrespect recently broke an Xbox controller during streaming while playing Halo Infinite. Throughout the November 22 broadcast, he repeatedly commented on the ineffectiveness of the sci-fi shooter’s marksmanship assistant, which caused him to be outnumbered in multiple shootouts. Finally, towards the end of the broadcast, the star streamer was so frustrated by a loss that he slammed his control into the ground. It broke completely, rendering him immobile in the game as he expressed, “As good as Halo is, there are a lot of little things that are piling up …” Other players have reported that a bug in Halo Infinite can disable the wizard. aiming for gamers using a controller on PC, so Disrespect may have encountered this issue.

Although the surprising free multiplayer release of Halo Infinite has been praised, many problems frustrated the game’s player base after its release. The title’s paid cosmetics and Battle Pass system have led many fans of the franchise to express their disappointment, as most of the customization options are locked behind a paywall that requires real-world money. Halo Infinite players have also encountered cheaters, which is daunting for a game that was released less than two weeks ago. Many examples of aimbots have also been discovered, giving exploitative players an unfair advantage over the more honest players of the title.

Given the known inclination of Dr. Disrespect For the drama, breaking a controller during gameplay isn’t particularly surprising. However, it is a demonstration of how frustrating it can be to run into a host of problems in a new title. If using an Xbox controller on PC causes the aforementioned aiming aid disappearing bug, hopefully public outrage from Dr. Disrespect will draw attention to fixing this unusual flaw.