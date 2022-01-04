Dr Disrespect presented his goals for 2022 and it looks like he will have a busy year. Every detail in this note!

Dr Disrespect, the well-known content creator of Youtube, received 2022 with a list of objectives for the next 12 months, including a small nod to Twitch, the platform that banned him in 2020 and generated a huge controversy in this regard.

Dr Disrespect sets goals for 2022: new business, an exclusive event and… Back to Twitch?

To look forward to the future with hope, many people create a list of goals for the new year, in this case, 2022. Dr Disrespect made no exception, and posted on his official account Twitter everything you plan to achieve in this year that is just beginning. First, there is the obtaining of “$ 100 million to fund Midnight Society” This is their recently founded video game studio, with some industry veterans and specializing in FPS.

Other items on the list mention goals such as getting into the bourbon business, releasing a music album, and organizing an event called “Doc-Con 22,” although no further details were given about these missions. Dr Disrespect, it seems that the next 12 months will be quite busy for the content creator, especially when we read his last goal, which mentions “Unbanning and massive payment” with the letters that characterize Twitch.

Dr Disrespect dabbled in Twitch in 2020 with action and shooting video game gameplays, until the Amazon platform banned it without publicly specifying the reason. In the same way, the content creator is also not very clear about the reasons for his ban. In an interview he said that “We still have no idea. We have no idea […] as far as I’m concerned, we didn’t do anything to justify a ban, much less how they did it “. He also claimed that he had “Legal professionals” working with him on the matter, and that “I will not return to Twitch.”

