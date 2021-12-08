Lung.mx .-Within the framework of 75th anniversary of the National Cancer Institute (INCan) and during the inauguration events of International Academic Oncology Virtual Meetings. The expert Chandra belani presented a keynote lecture on the history and treatment of lung cancer, coordinated by Dr. Jaime de la Garza.

The specialist in internal medicine and medical oncology is deputy director of the Penn State Hershey Cancer Institute (PSHCI) and Miriam beckner, Distinguished Professor of Medicine, Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine of Penn State Hershey.

He directs translational and clinical research, across all disease programs and teams at PSHCI. Dr. Belani is internationally recognized for his achievements in the area of ​​lung cancer therapeutics and the development of new drugs.

In addition, it plays a key role in moving promising new discoveries for the treatment of all solid malignancies from the laboratory to the clinic and serves as the leader of early-phase clinical trials at PSHCI. His research efforts have led to shifts in lung cancer treatment paradigms.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death worldwide.

“People who smoke have the highest risk of developing lung cancer, although it can also occur in people who have never smoked. The risk increases with the number of cigarettes and the length of time you have smoked. If you quit smoking, even after you’ve smoked for many years, you can significantly lower your chances of getting lung cancer. ” Dr. Belani pointed out.

Lung cancer in general does not produce signs or symptoms in the early stages, they usually appear when the disease is advancedThese include a recent cough that won’t go away, coughing up blood, even in small amounts; shortness of breath, chest pain, hoarseness, weight loss without trying, bone pain, and headache.

About 1 in 3 people with the condition lives at least 1 year after diagnosis, and about 1 in 20 people lives at least 10 years. However, survival rates vary widely, depending on how far the cancer has spread at the time of diagnosis. Early diagnosis can make a big difference.

