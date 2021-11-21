A few weeks ago I was telling you — very well — about ‘Dr. Brain ‘, the first South Korean Apple TV + production based on Hongjacga’s eponymous Webtoon. Now, after having had the opportunity to chat with part of his team, I bring you a series of interviews divided into two installments —Here you have the other one— in which to discover more details about the series and its creation.

On this occasion we can listen to its director Kim Jee-woon, also responsible for jewelry such as ‘I Found the Devil’, ‘A Bittersweet Life’ or ‘The Empire of Shadows’, and the actors Lee Yoo-young and Park Hee-soon, whom we have seen previously in productions like ‘The Treacherous’ or ‘1987’ respectively.

Interview with Kim Jee-woon