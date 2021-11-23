In an interview with Dr. Abelardo Meneses García, General Director of the National Cancer Institute, within the framework of the 75th Anniversary of INCan.

Oncología.mx. –Dr. Abelardo Meneses García is a specialist in Pathology and Oncology Pathology. He has National Certification from the Mexican Council of Physicians and Anatomopathologists AC and is currently the General Director of INCan.

Therefore, in a special interview within the framework of 75th anniversary of the National Cancer Institute (INCan), Dr. Meneses García told us about his beginnings in the institution: “I arrived at INCan in 1982, I had been rotating from the Puebla University Hospital, I came for six months and being inside the institution I received the invitation of the doctor Arcelia Morales placeholder image who was the head of the Pathology department and the doctor Arturo Beltran, so that at the end of the training I would stay to do the residency in oncological pathology which I did at the institution. “

“Later, Dr. Beltrán offered me the Head of Pathology, then the Head of Admission of the same department. Upon arrival at the doctor’s address Jaime de la Garza, I received the invitation to occupy the subdirectorate in Oncological Pathology and, upon the arrival of the doctor Alexander Mohar In the General Directorate, they offered me to be the Medical Director of the institute. Being in in 2013 when I ran for the General Directorate of the institution ”.

Regarding the history of INCan, the specialist comments that “Those who created this institute had in mind to work on prevention and timely diagnosis, this is how various departments were built that cover topics that have to do with palliative care, research, patient follow-up and all administrative aspects. “

“Originally, they provided basic patient care and, as the institute has evolved, the departments have been strengthened in the areas of research, teaching and administration.. “

“I have been fortunate to have department heads, area directors and generals who have managed to consolidate the institution as a leader in cancer management. ” Noting that the Institute has also achieved export Oncology specialists nationally and internationally. “Leaders have been formed in the different medical and non-medical areas. One of the strengths that I have noticed in the staff is specialization.“

“One of the best aspects of this institute is the human factor because in all spaces, they have supported its development, which is reflected in the quality of care, therefore, we have patients with great adherence to the institution. “

He explains that they constantly make use of the phrase: “we are a big family and that is because patients are part of it. People with cancer come with a great challenge, and as we make the patient survive longer, we get to know them more and we become fond of them, thus we achieve quality of care. “

Thus especially recognizes all departments of the institute that directly or indirectly contribute to achieving quality care for cancer patients such as the medical area, quartermaster, laboratories, kitchen, administrative, infirmary, etc.

The four great pillars of INCan are: “assistance, teaching, research and administration. This is what makes the institution great.“ However, they still face great challenges since cancer management involves many diseases that make treatment complex.

“Generally, patients have cancer due to risk factors such as obesity and lifestyle causes, this has a higher cost in the treatment drugs. The fact that we are training doctors with a high sense of human and social awareness, allows us to establish care protocols that allow the patient to have access to them.“

In this way they have achieved an increase in the survival of patients while meeting the main objective of the institute which is: to achieve a better quality of life for cancer patients. “My greatest experience is being in contact with the patient, because there is no better teaching book than treating him, listening to him, caring for him, that is the best. “

Noting that managers have to “know the realities of the patient to break these barriers. ” As an example he mentions that “Traveling to rural areas has allowed us to know the difficulties of patients to travel to places where there is cancer care, so we can facilitate their arrival at the institute.“

In this sense, it recognizes the initiative of the federal government to bring specialties to the first level of care “because the vast majority of these diseases must be diagnosed early“ with the aim of increasing survival and providing treatment at a lower cost.

Finally, the specialist defines INCan as “cancer today a challenge, tomorrow our success story. “

