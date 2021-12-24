The Italian brand DR Automobiles has presented its new and interesting SUV. The DR 5.0 2022 bursts onto the scene betting on a formula that promises good commercial success. The compact SUV boasts standard equipment and bifuel mechanics capable of running on gasoline and / or LPG.
DR Automobiles in Spain it has had to face a “journey through the desert” as a result of a vast restructuring that almost caused the brand to disappear in our market. However, and once the changeover process was completed and its new models landed in dealerships, the company has been able to focus on stepping on the gas on its product offensive. A roadmap that has just borne new fruit, the DR 5.0 2022.
The new DR 5.0 2022 has been presented in Italy, home country of DR Automobiles. This very interesting Compact SUV burst onto the scene with the aim of continuing to boost the company’s sales both in its local market and in the rest of the European countries where it is present. A commercial name already known in the range and that will now play a more leading role if possible.
The keys to the new DR 5.0 2022
The new DR 5.0 It features a dynamic yet attractive exterior design. It shows off the characteristic features of an SUV. Plastic fenders protect the underside of the body. On the front there are eye-catching headlights with LED technology that connect directly to a large grille on which the brand’s insignia is located. Just below the headlights there are bold trims that accentuate its more youthful side.
The side view brings out a high waistline and longitudinal roof bars to enhance the adventurous feel. In addition, as can be seen, the body has a two-color finish with the roof in contrast. Five colors are available: Red, Gray, White, Light Gray and Light Blue. And at the rear, the LEDs with LED technology are physically linked with a trim. Another detail to highlight is the perfectly integrated tailpipes.
The measures of DR 5.0 2022
The interior and equipment of the new DR 5.0 2022
Leaving aside the exterior, if we venture into the cabin we will be enveloped by a warm and comfortable atmosphere. Although not excessively luxurious materials have been used, the trim seems to be well finished. Digitization is very present thanks to a instrument cluster with 7-inch display while, crowning the center console, there is a 12.3 inch touch screen.
One of the main keys to the new DR 5.0 is its extensive equipment. In this regard, the same formula is followed with the rest of the DR Automobiles models. In other words, offering an excellent relationship between price and equipment. We list below the most outstanding standard equipment:
- Central locking with remote control
- LED lights for daytime driving
- Electric sunroof
- Instrument cluster with 7-inch screen
- 12.3 inch LCD screen
- Bluetooth
- 2 front USB connections and 1 rear USB connection
- Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- 360º vision camera
- Rear parking sensors
- Ambient lighting system
- Hill descent control
- ABS, EBD and ESP
- Follow me home system
- Multifunction steering wheel
- Power windows
- Air conditioner
- Electrically adjustable and folding exterior rear view mirrors
The bifuel engine adapted to LPG of the new DR 5.0 2022
Regarding the mechanical section, under the hood of the new DR 5.0 there is a 1.5-liter turbo four-cylinder petrol engine with bifuel technology to be able to work also with LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) and available in various power levels. Depending on the fuel used, the benefits and / or performance of the vehicle will vary. The block can be associated with a five-speed manual gearbox
or one CVT type automatic transmission. In both cases with front wheel drive.
The technical sheet of the new DR 5.0 2022
At the moment it is unknown what are the prices of this very interesting SUV from DR Automobiles. However, it will begin its commercial journey in Europe in the Italian market to later make the leap to other countries, among which is Spain.