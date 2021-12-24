The Italian brand DR Automobiles has presented its new and interesting SUV. The DR 5.0 2022 bursts onto the scene betting on a formula that promises good commercial success. The compact SUV boasts standard equipment and bifuel mechanics capable of running on gasoline and / or LPG.

DR Automobiles in Spain it has had to face a “journey through the desert” as a result of a vast restructuring that almost caused the brand to disappear in our market. However, and once the changeover process was completed and its new models landed in dealerships, the company has been able to focus on stepping on the gas on its product offensive. A roadmap that has just borne new fruit, the DR 5.0 2022.

The new DR 5.0 2022 has been presented in Italy, home country of DR Automobiles. This very interesting Compact SUV burst onto the scene with the aim of continuing to boost the company’s sales both in its local market and in the rest of the European countries where it is present. A commercial name already known in the range and that will now play a more leading role if possible.

The new DR 5.0 has been presented in society

The keys to the new DR 5.0 2022

The new DR 5.0 It features a dynamic yet attractive exterior design. It shows off the characteristic features of an SUV. Plastic fenders protect the underside of the body. On the front there are eye-catching headlights with LED technology that connect directly to a large grille on which the brand’s insignia is located. Just below the headlights there are bold trims that accentuate its more youthful side.

The side view brings out a high waistline and longitudinal roof bars to enhance the adventurous feel. In addition, as can be seen, the body has a two-color finish with the roof in contrast. Five colors are available: Red, Gray, White, Light Gray and Light Blue. And at the rear, the LEDs with LED technology are physically linked with a trim. Another detail to highlight is the perfectly integrated tailpipes.

The measures of DR 5.0 2022

Measures DR 5.0 2022 Long 4,318 mm Broad 1,830 mm High 1,670 mm Battle 2,630 mm

The new DR 5.0 boasts standard technological equipment

The interior and equipment of the new DR 5.0 2022



Leaving aside the exterior, if we venture into the cabin we will be enveloped by a warm and comfortable atmosphere. Although not excessively luxurious materials have been used, the trim seems to be well finished. Digitization is very present thanks to a instrument cluster with 7-inch display while, crowning the center console, there is a 12.3 inch touch screen.

One of the main keys to the new DR 5.0 is its extensive equipment. In this regard, the same formula is followed with the rest of the DR Automobiles models. In other words, offering an excellent relationship between price and equipment. We list below the most outstanding standard equipment:

Central locking with remote control

LED lights for daytime driving

Electric sunroof

Instrument cluster with 7-inch screen

12.3 inch LCD screen

Bluetooth

2 front USB connections and 1 rear USB connection

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

360º vision camera

Rear parking sensors

Ambient lighting system

Hill descent control

ABS, EBD and ESP

Follow me home system

Multifunction steering wheel

Power windows

Air conditioner

Electrically adjustable and folding exterior rear view mirrors

The new DR 5.0 is powered by a bifuel engine adapted to the use of LPG

The bifuel engine adapted to LPG of the new DR 5.0 2022

Regarding the mechanical section, under the hood of the new DR 5.0 there is a 1.5-liter turbo four-cylinder petrol engine with bifuel technology to be able to work also with LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) and available in various power levels. Depending on the fuel used, the benefits and / or performance of the vehicle will vary. The block can be associated with a five-speed manual gearbox

or one CVT type automatic transmission. In both cases with front wheel drive.

The technical sheet of the new DR 5.0 2022

Data sheet DR 5.0 MT DR 5.0 CVT Type Bifuel (Gasoline / LPG) Bifuel (Gasoline / LPG) Displacement 1,498 cc 1,498 cc Cylinders 4 4 Power (hp) 116 (114 with LPG) 154 (149 with LPG) Maximum torque (Nm) 136 (132 with LPG) 210 (195 with LPG) Average consumption (l / 100 km) 8.2 (9.8 with GLP) 7.8 (9.6 with GLP) CO2 emissions (g / km) 189 (158 with LPG) 175 (160 with LPG) Maximum speed (km / h) 175 185 Transmission Manual 5v Automatic CVT Traction Lead Lead

At the moment it is unknown what are the prices of this very interesting SUV from DR Automobiles. However, it will begin its commercial journey in Europe in the Italian market to later make the leap to other countries, among which is Spain.