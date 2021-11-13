Here you have a collection of simply spectacular colored wallpapers.

Every week we bring new wallpapers to personalize our devices, and in this case we have made uA very colorful selection of wallpapers that will look spectacular on your iPhone.

How to download these wallpapers

A little further down are the wallpapers, but first you must learn to download them at the highest quality. To do this, remember to follow these steps:

Open this page in Safari or in another browser.

or in another browser. On your device, click on the button Download at the highest quality under each background.

under each background. The fund will open in Google Drive in a new Safari tab , or in the app if you have it.

, or in the app if you have it. Click on the up arrow to download them and click on Watch .

to download them and click on . Hold down the screen and tap “Add to Photos”.

The best colorful wallpapers

The most downloaded wallpapers

In iPadizate we have compiled huge collections of wallpapers, we have hundreds of cool wallpapers, both for iPhone and iPad, Mac or Apple Watch. And we also have the wallpapers of the latest Apple devices:

Related topics: Wallpapers

Subscribe to Disney + with a 75% discount, only until November 14! to subscribe