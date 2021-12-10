For all this we have a good number of functions related to the Windows interface customization. But there are elements that we use more frequently than others. A good example is the wallpapers or themes that we use to change the look of the desktop. In this way, here we place images belonging to something that we like, be it a family photo, with friends, the couple, the pet, etc.

At the same time, sometimes what we do is decorate this element of the system with an image that is pleasant to us. For all this, sometimes the own Microsoft puts at our disposal a series of topics that will help us in these tasks. This is the case that we will talk about below.

Get the latest Windows wallpapers released by Microsoft

We mean a new theme composed of several backgrounds based on the one that has become so popular belonging to Windows 11 in the last weeks. In this way, and completely free of charge, we will have a theme with different variants of that well-known in-depth so that we can use it on our Windows computer.