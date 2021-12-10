Without neglecting or neglecting everything related to the functionality of an operating system such as Windows, Microsoft also focuses a lot on its appearance. By this, what we mean is that the firm takes care of the system interface and it also allows us to customize a good part of the sections of this.
For all this we have a good number of functions related to the Windows interface customization. But there are elements that we use more frequently than others. A good example is the wallpapers or themes that we use to change the look of the desktop. In this way, here we place images belonging to something that we like, be it a family photo, with friends, the couple, the pet, etc.
At the same time, sometimes what we do is decorate this element of the system with an image that is pleasant to us. For all this, sometimes the own Microsoft puts at our disposal a series of topics that will help us in these tasks. This is the case that we will talk about below.
Get the latest Windows wallpapers released by Microsoft
We mean a new theme composed of several backgrounds based on the one that has become so popular belonging to Windows 11 in the last weeks. In this way, and completely free of charge, we will have a theme with different variants of that well-known in-depth so that we can use it on our Windows computer.
In addition, it is not necessary that we have the latest version of the operating system, since these images can be established on the desktop of older versions.
Windows 11 will be more efficient when playing videos
On the other hand, and now we are focusing on the new Redmond system, we will tell you that from now on Windows 11 will improve the playback of video content. The reason for this is that they will have a new API GPU-based video encoding valid for installed applications. And is that Microsoft has announced a new API DirectX12 for Windows 11 that will offer programs a new way of encode video.
The aforementioned coding will be carried out efficiently using the computer’s GPU. It will be valid for third-party applications in the new version of the system and can efficiently encode video in H264 and HEVC formats. In addition, we will have a good number of configurable parameters of this API, which will allow us to adjust different aspects of the coding process. All this will make them adapt better to the scenarios and modes of use loaded in the corresponding programs.
Download these two free games for free now
As is customary by the Epic Games Store official store, being Thursday, today we can also increase our library of games for free. In this way, just by being registered in said store, we can download two new titles without spending a single euro. Keep in mind that we can take advantage of this temporarily over the next 7 days.
In this case we are going to find out what we can do with the games Godfall Challenger Edition Y Prison Architect.