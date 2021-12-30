Last free game of the Christmas promotion of the Epic Games Store and the store throws the house out the window, it does not give away just one game, it gives three, the complete Tomb Raider trilogy. Includes the reboot of Tomb Raider from Crystal Dynamics, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider. You can get them for a limited time until January 6, 2022, until 17:00 (Spanish peninsular time). Starting the next day, the traditional campaign of one free game a week will be enabled again, Gods will Fall will be the first free game on the Epic Games Store in 2022.

As always, you will have to access the file for each of the games through the Epic Games Storand. In this particular case, there will be three tokens, that of tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20th Anniversary Edition Y Shadow of the Tomb Raider. Once inside, you log in with your usual account and you simply have to press the “Get” button. Without a doubt, the best gift from the Epic Games Store of the entire Christmas promotion, the Tomb Raider trilogy is one of the best adventure series of recent years.

«Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20th Anniversary Edition includes the base game and Season Pass with all-new content. Explore Croft Mansion in the new story “Blood Ties” and defend it against a zombie invasion in “Lara’s Nightmare.”

With this they are already 15 games the Epic Games Store is giving away this Christmas, if we count this trilogy as a single pack, with which we reach the end of this promotion. Tell us, which of the free games have you liked the most?