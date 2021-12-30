A complete trilogy is waiting to be downloaded.

The Epic Games Store couldn’t have closed the year in a better way, since for weeks it has been making different games available to its users for free to be downloaded, thus giving rise to today, December 30, 2021, The title arrives that will be available to download until next January 6 at 5:00 p.m..

And with this in mind, it goes without saying that today’s surprise has been capital, since, far from allowing the download of a single title, the Epic Game Store allows you to download a total of three titles, which make up the Square Enix’s Tomb Raider trilogy, these being the titles of the saga that have been coming out over the last decade.

Needless to say nobody expected this, since, although it could be considered as a pack, there are still three games instead of one, which has led to applause in social networks for this Epic movement. In this way, to download these titles you only have to access the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition file, as well as that of Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20th Anniversary Edition and finally the Shadow of the Tomb Raider Token.

A trilogy that recounts the reboot of Lara Croft

It should be noted with respect to these titles that all these involved a reboot of the Tomb Raider saga, showing the first game to an inexperienced Lara Croft who she is going to become the hero we all know with each new danger she faces, being titles that are based on the Uncharted games which in turn are based on the original Tomb Raider, leading to one of the most striking vicious circles in the industry.

Be that as it may, the titles have been developed by Crystal Dynamics being the masterminds of the first two installments, while the third that closes the trilogy was commissioned to Eidos Montreal. Similarly, Tomb Raider was released on March 5, 2013, while Rise of the Tomb Raider hit stores on October 16, 2016 and finally Shadow of the Tomb Raider has been with us since November 14, 2018.

Be that as it may, remember that You have until January 6 at 5:00 p.m. to download these titles for free, so, although there is more margin than with other games, do not leave it for the last moment.

Related topics: Video game

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe