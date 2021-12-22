And on top of it tactical.

Like every year, the Epic Games Store dedicates a few million of its prominent budget to give video games to anyone who visits your platform. It is, in fact, a practice that involves you losing a lot of money on an investment whose return is long-term. They sign agreements with the different studios in exchange for a hefty sum of money, the game in question appears free for a short time, and whoever catches it in time can keep that game forever. Epic has been doing this for years, and at Christmas they tend to blow the house out of the window by giving away a game every day. The next of them, the well-known RPG Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden.

This title that give Epic Games in your Store from now until 4:59 p.m. on December 23 It costs a whopping € 34.99, making this a pretty juicy gift for any gamer interested in this game. For those who are not clear, you should know that Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden is one of the turn-based strategy games that have attracted the most attention in recent years. With clear reminiscences of the X-COM style in its mechanics, this game will delight lovers of turn-based tactical RPGs.

This is the most recent title that we know of the free ones this Christmas season in the Epic Games Store, but there are still other games to come. There is no doubt that the Epic Games Store’s commitment to increasing its platform traffic is firm, and for several years now, the games it gives away during the Christmas seasons have been highly anticipated by the most avid bargain hunters. Without going any further, in this Christmas season, Epic has given authentic gems like Loop Hero or Remnant From The Ashes And, if the rumors are true, the free game on December 23 would be Vampyr. Will the rumors of the notorious leak come true?

Related topics: Pc

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe