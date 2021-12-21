This is a powerful program that many of you may not be familiar with but that integrates by default with Microsoft’s own operating system. Actually, it is a UWP app like many others that we find as soon as we install the system from scratch. As is usual in this type of solution, it proposes a series of interactive maps between which we can move, visit places, know the locations of all kinds of elements, create routes, etc.

For all this we find a series of display modes and functions that try to facilitate this type of task. As you can imagine and as usual, Microsoft Maps needs a Internet connection to be able to offer us all their services. This is something that will not represent a problem in most cases, since we usually work with connected equipment. In this way we can make all kinds of queries about locations and extract the elements that we consider important from them.

To all this, we must add that the program can show us in real time certain problems on the roads, such as traffic jams or accidents. However, we will not always have an internet connection, for example, if we are in the middle of a trip with our laptop in the car, so let’s fix it.