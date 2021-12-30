Can you survive on this mysterious island?

The name of the Epic Game Store is resonating these days due to digital store promotion, which is in full promotion campaign with more than ten titles being given away for free, so that any user of the platform can access and download them.

Thus, every day at 17:00 you can download a new title, which will be available for the next 24 hours, that is, until 5:00 p.m. on the day that follows. Thus, It is a promotion with which you will have to be attentive in order not to miss titles such as Shenmu III, Control, Loop Hero, among others. In this way, after the departure of Moving Out, another game comes to take its place in this offer.

Salt and Sanctuary is the new title that you can download on the Epic Games Store for a limited time

The title in question that you can download for the next 24 hours is Salt and Sanctuary, so that it is available to all those who access the platform. The method to download it is quite simple, since it will be enough that Access the Salt and Sanctuary file in the Epic Games Store.

Having said all the above, it is time to talk about what you can find in Salt and Sanctuary, this being a title launched in 2016, specifically on May 17 of that year. In this way, this title that has Ska Studios LLC and Devoured Studios LLC as developers is a title in which we will take control of a shipwrecked man who ends up on a mysterious and unexplored island.

Also, this title belongs to the genre of action RPGs and has a 2D style where fast-paced battles will take place. Regarding its setting, the title boasts locations with low visibility due to the fog that covers everything and the corpses piled up in these areas, thus an adventure that is not suitable for all audiences.

Be that as it may, remember that You have until December 30 at 5:00 p.m. to add Salt and Sanctuary to your Epic Games Store library. Also, do not overlook that from that moment another free game of this digital store promotion will be available, which will be the penultimate of the batch to come. Stay tuned to find out what video game it will be about.

