We are now at the third to last free game of the Christmas promotion from Epic Game Store where he gives away a game for free until the end of the year. The one chosen for today, as the forecasts pointed out, is none other than Salt and Sanctuary, which can be downloaded at no additional cost in the next 24 hours, when a new free game will be enabled. At 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) tomorrow, December 30, 2021.

Getting Salt and Sanctuary for free is as simple as going to the game tab on the Epic Games Store, log in with your usual account and download the game, which has a 100% discount. It is a cheering side scrolling 2D action role-playing game set in a dark fantasy universe and with fast-paced action that fans of the genre are sure to love.

Explore a terrifying and unforgiving island in this 2D style action RPG. Salt and Sanctuary combines fast-paced and brutal 2D combat with deep RPG mechanics in a cursed realm of forgotten cities, bloody dungeons and desecrated monuments.

In this way we reach the final stretch of the Christmas promotion of the Epic Games Store, only 2 free games left They will be available for a limited time for the next two days until the end of the year. Some leaks already suggest what games it could be, but as always, the platform offers a small clue that is hidden in the icons of the wrapping paper that each game hides. This time, the track appears to be a climbing ice ax. What game could it be? We will have to find out tomorrow.