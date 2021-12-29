The Epic Games Store digital store continues with its daily free game delivery. In this way, until next Wednesday, December 29 at 4:59 p.m. (peninsular time) it is possible free download Moving Out, a fun physics-based moving simulator “giving new meaning to cooperative games in local multiplayer“. The title was developed by SMG Studio and Devm Games, and is also available on platforms such as Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 or Xbox One.

This is Moving Out

Everything ready to start your career in the furniture transport sector? As a “junk relocation-trained guy,” you’ll have the opportunity to handle moves throughout the bustling town of Packmore. Smooth Moves may not be the largest moving company, but no assignment is too dangerous or too strange for this busy and ambitious team of workers. Expand your business to the top, hire quirky and customizable characters, and save your city from the dangers that threaten furniture.

Some PS Plus users are receiving an extension to the service subscription for Christmas

Moving Out has a story mode that can be enjoyed individually as a freelancer or with friends. Up to four players can decide the best way to move any piece of furniture in this game that has add-ons such as Moving paradise, which adds 24 tropical and arcade levels to solve the mystery of the legendary great move; or The Employees of the Month Pack, where new playable characters are unlocked who “have a passion for physical work and are looking forward to getting through the trial period.”

Of course, it is being a Christmas full of gifts from the Epic Games Store. Is he doing you with each of the free games that the platform is offering?

Related topics: Pc

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe