Epic continues with its promotion until the end of 2021.

The Epic Game Store has been in full promotion of its Christmas campaign through the games that they have been giving away since the middle of the month, so that through this promotion The titles that the digital platform makes available to users can be purchased completely free of charge, the only condition for this being that do it within the time limit, that is, 24 hours from 5:00 p.m. each day.

Having said all this, we must add that we have had great games in this promotion, both from large companies and from the indie sphere, with titles such as Loop Hero, Shenmue III, Control, Prey, among others. Therefore, after having arrived at 17:00 today, it has been revealed that free game is Moving Out.

Moving Out is the free game from the Epic Game Store on December 28, 2021

In this way, during the next 24 hours you can get hold of this peculiar indie title focused on moving, although giving a different vision to these. In case you are interested in download this title for free all you have to do is access the Moving Out tab in the Epic Game Store.

Having said all this and regarding Moving Out, it must be said that it is a title that works as a moving simulator, although adding a touch of fun to this cumbersome procedure. Thus, you can play cooperatively as well as make use of the physics of the game to finish as soon as possible.

A game in which we will have to organize a move in a more fun way

On the other hand, it should be noted that Moving Out was developed by SMG Studio & Devm Games and edited by Team17, its release date being April 27, 2020, so it is it’s a relatively recent game compared to others that are further away in time.

Finally, it only remains to highlight that, as it has been happening all these days, Moving Out will be available until 5:00 p.m. on December 29, this being the moment when the Epic Games Store will give way to a new game. At the moment we do not know what it will be, so We recommend that you be attentive to those who can come once the next 24 hours have passed. In the same way, do not forget to download the title before the deadline arrives tomorrow.

Related topics: Video game

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe