Epic Games Store continues with its promotion of offer games for free at Christmas for 15 days, and as it had been leaked just a few hours ago, today’s new free game is Moving out, the fun independent moving game. It can be downloaded at no additional cost for a limited time for the next 24 hours, until 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time), when tomorrow’s free game will be available.

As always, getting hold of this game is as simple as going to the corresponding Moving Out tab on the Epic GamesStore , log in with your usual account and press the blue “Get” button. From that moment on, the game will be yours foreverregardless of whether this special promotion has already ended. Is about a cooperative move proposal the most fun to play with family and friends at these parties that are invited to the house.

«Moving Out is a fun physics-based moving simulator that brings new meaning to cooperative games in local multiplayer. As a ‘junk relocation-trained guy,’ you’ll have the opportunity to handle moving around the bustling town of Packmore. “

There are only two games left to give away in these 15 days of Christmas that end on December 31st. If we take a look at the wrapping paper in tomorrow’s game, the clue seems to be a salt shaker with an “S” in the center. What game could it be? Will the leaks of these last days be right again?