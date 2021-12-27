It is an indie title that was released in 2017

The Epic Games Store has been in charge of giving games to newspapers for Christmas reasons, this being a special campaign with which many players on the PC platform have managed to obtain various high-caliber titles, since, to give some examples, it has been possible to acquire Shenmue III, Prey, Loop Hero and Control, this being the one that has been available until a few hours ago.

Knowing this, today, December 27, the possibility of downloading completely free of charge has been made available to users Mages of Mystralia, a title that has been available since 5:00 p.m. on the same day. Therefore, if you are interested in getting this game you just have to access your Epic Games Store file.

Mages of Mystralia is an action indie that you can download for free for a limited time

It has to be said that with this campaign you must be fast, since these games They can only be downloaded on the same day they are released on the Epic Games Store, thereby giving rise to that you only have until 5:00 p.m. tomorrow, December 28. Therefore, do not waste too much time and go for it if you are interested.

Having said all this and around the game, it should be noted that it is a title that will take us to a world where, as its name indicates, magic will be present, being the mind of the main character the weapon that can be used. Of course, first we will have to hone magic skills in order to face all enemies.

Having said all this, it must be said that the title has been developed by Borealys Games and with a release on PC quite far back in time, since it arrived on May 18, 2017.

For the rest, we recommend that you pay attention, since These Epic Games Store promotions change every day, so that in less than 24 hours there will be another new title waiting for you to download it for free. At the moment it is not known what the game will be on December 28, so we recommend you to be attentive.

Related topics: Pc

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe