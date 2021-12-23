Among its features, it should be noted that it allows you to preview multimedia files while they are downloaded. It also allows us to see the content of ZIP files and delete those we want without being able to be recovered. It has the link checker to analyze broken download links and avoid wasting time with your downloads. In addition, it allows you to download videos from platforms such as YouTube and Dailymotion and even convert them to another format.

Download Accelerator Plus takes care of speed up downloads of files on the Internet by fragmenting them. This way it manages to squeeze our connection to the maximum and thereby minimize waiting time. The program is able to integrate seamlessly with the most popular web browsers such as Firefox, Chrome. Opera, Safari, Edge, among others.

We are facing a download manager, which is nothing more than an application developed to help us easily download any file from the Internet. To do this, it collects the URL addresses of the different websites and controls the downloads that we are making. In this way we will have greater control over them, being able to pause and resume them, something that we cannot do with our web browser.

Download Accelerator Plus, anchored in the past

Once we run the program, we find an interface with an old and out-of-fashion look. It has a top toolbar from where you can add files, pause and resume them. Just above we find the “Downloads” tab and another “Internet” where we find an integrated browser that we can use to locate the files we want to download.

In the left column it will help us to keep files organizeds through various categories (music, programs, videos, images, documents) allowing us to create our own for a better organization. We can also see them organized by the state they are in, such as downloaded, queued, paused, canceled, etc. On the right side we find an advertising bar that is present at all times.

To add any file, we must click on the «Add» button that we find on the left side of the toolbar. This will make a window appear where we must paste the download address, showing us a summary with all the information about it and allowing us to choose if we want to save it or execute it once downloaded. Once this is done, the file is added to our queue and the process will begin.

If we click on the “Downloads” tab, we have the option to download a video platforms such as YouTube, by clicking on «Add new video download». Next, we paste the URL of the video in question and confirm the data before starting to download. Although in our case, we have had problems because it cannot detect them correctly and the description “File is not available” appears within the description.

In its toolbar we also find a section on accessories (Get Add-ons). If we click on it, a list of those that we have already installed will appear along with others available for installation. If we are interested in any, just click on the Install button, it should install quickly, although in our case we have also had a problem. When trying to install the Download MP3 add-on, it remained permanent as Installing, not completing the same after a while.

Conclusion: is its use recommended?

Behind an obsolete interface we find a download manager that does not stand out especially well has some problems That they do that I do not know can recommend. It is true that the download speed is fast, but the experience is not as good as you would expect from a program like this. We have had problems downloading videos, the Spanish translation is not complete and some options such as “Scan for viruses” do not seem to work. This, along with some blocks when scrolling through its menu, has not been rewarding to use.

Within the wide range of possibilities that we have at our disposal to manage the files that we download from the Internet, Download Accelerator Plus does not seem to be one of the options that we should take into account. Perhaps, because it has not been updated for many years, it suggests that the software is abandoned and that the problems they present will not have a solution. That it has a paid version, at least it seems somewhat comical, and above all it does not have compatibility with torrent files.

Free download

Download Accelerator Plus has a free version that we can download from developer website. This version is fully operational although it shows us advertising in its main menu that can be annoying and intrusive. We can eliminate it by purchasing its Premium version. The cost for a license is $ 19.95, and of course there is nothing that invites us to pay for it. The installation is simple and allows us to choose Spanish as the language, although the translation is not perfect.

Its current version is 10.0.6.0 corresponding to its release date in July 2014. This means that lacks support, updates and improvements for almost 8 years, so its developers have decided not to continue investing in it and it can almost be considered as discontinued. Although, it must be said that this fact does not influence when it comes to working properly.

Alternatives to Download Accelerator

In case we are looking for a download manager, it is possible that Download Accelerator Plus it is neither the best nor the most modern option that we can find. Instead, we can choose one of the following alternatives:

JDownloader

We are possibly facing one of the most popular download managers that we can find. It stands out for being open source and completely free, and can be used on Windows, macOS and Linux. With it, we can download any type of file that we can find on the network, allowing us to download several files at the same time, without the need to enter captchas. In addition, it allows us to load links through containers. We can download JDwonloader free from their website.

Xtreme Download Manager

We are talking about a free and open source download manager, characterized by being able to accelerate file downloads by up to 500%. It has full integration with any web browser and even allows us to download videos from different streaming websites. When downloading, they are downloaded in parts simultaneously, which allows you to see a preview of the files, as well as pause and resume it later. We can download Xtreme Download Manager from this link to your main website.