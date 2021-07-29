The second wave of coronavirus it left us all in a state of chaos and confusion. In addition to highlighting the unpredictability of the SARs-COV-2 virus, he drew our attention to the importance of COVID vaccines.

Hereinafter, Getting your COVID vaccine is your best bet against the deadly virus. With the possibility of a more powerful third wave. We must take all necessary measures and we must be on our guard.

COVID vaccines are safe

Since coronavirus vaccines were developed in just one year, people have their own reservations about their efficacy and effectiveness. While this is the first time a vaccine has been developed in such a short period of time. People are unsure of the safety promised by the vaccine manufacturers.

However, experts believe that the vaccines were developed by efficient scientists and researchers. Using processes that have been studied and tested for many years.

Side effects of covid vaccines are manageable and pose no long-term risks

COVID vaccines have several side effects. But is it cause for concern? Absolutely not. All vaccines trigger certain responses in the body that may not be very pleasant.

As is known, vaccines are an imitation of a pathogen, which when injected into the body activates the immune system to produce antibodies and fight foreign particles. This, in turn, causes inflammatory responses in the body, causing fever, fatigue, headache, etc.

If you are fully vaccinated, you are also protecting others

Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 not only gives you protection, it also keeps your community safe. While fully vaccinated people can still get infected. Experts believe that they are less prone to serious infections and less likely to spread the disease.

However, on the contrary, unvaccinated people are still the most susceptible to the different variants and can also be carriers.

If You Have Had COVID, Vaccines Will Only Give You Extra Protection

Since you have already been infected with COVID-19, you can receive vaccinations 3 months after testing negative for the virus. While you may have acquired some antibodies from a previous infection, getting the vaccine is key to fighting re-infection. Plus, immunity from the vaccine coupled with immunity from a past COVID infection just gives you an extra layer of protection.

Keep wearing your masks and keep social distance

In such unstable times, when the pandemic has posed unprecedented challenges and continues to wreak havoc in and around the world. In addition to receiving your COVID vaccinations, wearing your masks and practicing proper COVID behavior is extremely important.

As we rise from the devastation caused by the second wave, taking action and being prepared is the only way to tackle the third wave.

